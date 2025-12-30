Cult classic crime game is 85% off until it's delisted from Steam forever

You'd be forgiven for not having heard of River City Ransom Underground. A crime game that has achieved something of a cult classic status since its release in 2017, the retro beat 'em up has amassed a 'mostly positive' rating on Steam and loyal online following. With co-op multiplayer, arena combat death matches, and ten playable heroes with their own fighting styles, Underground is a worthy chapter in the River City series. Or should I say was? Unfortunately, River City Ransom Underground is being delisted imminently.

While it doesn't come close to the all-time classics on our list of the best PC games, this is the perfect chill-out game for those of us who long for the days of classic NES beat 'em ups. If you haven't bought River City Ransom Underground yet, be sure to do so quickly, as there's no knowing when it will be removed from Steam for good.

"Due to the expiration of a licensing agreement, this game will be removed from sale on Steam," developer Conatus Creative Inc. writes in an abrupt and unexpected Steam update. "The delisting process is currently underway."

You can already see the Steam page has been stripped to its bones. No images remain, giving the effect of a digital graveyard. Who knows how long it'll be before the page is removed entirely.

However, there's a silver lining. Not only is the game on sale for a whopping 85% off, if you buy it now you can continue to play even after the store page has disappeared. "If you already own the game, nothing changes - it will remain available in your Steam Library, and you can continue to download and play as usual," the developer says.

This has resulted in a small influx of players. There are 54 people playing River City Ransom: Underground at the time of writing, 40 more than last month and the most for over five years (stats courtesy of SteamDB). If you ever wanted to relive your glory years, now seems like the best time.

River City Ransom Underground is currently on sale for £2.24 / $2.99. You can buy it here, until you can't.

Delisting games seems to be becoming a more common occurrence in the modern gaming landscape, and just goes to show that nothing lasts forever. River City Ransom will soon become another headstone in the graveyard of lost media, nestled comfortably between Concord and XDefiant.