All good things come to an end and exactly two years after launch, Roadwarden has received its final update. This beautifully written game has won tons of plaudits over the course of its lifespan, with some reviews anointing it as one of the best RPGs ever made. With all updates completed and the game reaching its final form, there’s never been a better time to try it for yourself than right now.

Roadwarden starts off simply, like all the best RPGs, but then offers you a truly staggering amount of choice as you adventure into the wilderness. You play as a titular Roadwarden, heading out onto a mysterious, half-abandoned peninsula to spread the word of a merchant’s guild and help raise its influence with the settlements and people living there. You’ll make alliances, get into trouble – a lot – and encounter some of the most intriguing, eldritch, and magical events and characters in gaming.

The way it does this is by neatly combining text adventure, RPG, and a survival game into one package. Think of it as something similar to a Choose Your Own Adventure game, Steve Jackson’s Sorcery, or The Warlock of Firetop Mountain and you’ll be on your way to understanding how it plays.

It’s not only just a text-based adventure, however, as you’ll have to manage food, your health, your cleanliness (people don’t like a filthy Roadwarden) all while you play to your character’s skills and background as you set foot in this long-forgotten region of the world. There’s even a time limit, with you having to be back in civilization before too long passes – though like many of the game’s difficulty options, this can be disabled.

Since launch, the game’s been added to in a few different ways, such as a new ending, side quests, and more. There’s also been the usual raft of bug fixes and updates to make sure the game runs smoothly, and finally after two years of updates, that journey has come to an end and Roadwarden is considered “complete” by its developer.

To celebrate hitting the final patch, Roadwarden is 50% off until Monday September 23, making this the perfect time to grab it. If you’d like to know more, and make up your own mind about the game, head over to Steam to see for yourself.

