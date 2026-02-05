Roblox brings 4D creation tools to its open-source AI model, and it looks about as good as you'd expect

I've never really seen Roblox as a bastion of creativity. To me, it just looks like a bunch of folks churning out iterative copies of the same game, and, using Peak as an example, occasionally plagiarizing them. In many ways, it's gaming at its worst. Last year, Roblox brought its AI-powered Cube Foundation Model to the fore, granting the means to generate 3D objects. At the time, it signaled its intent to eventually make these elements fully functional by making the leap to 4D. Now, it's done just that.

As revealed by Roblox's senior VP of engineering, Anupam Singh, the new toolset update "will eventually allow any creator to generate full scenes, including assets, environments, code, animations, and more with natural language prompts." While simple mechanical creations like cars and planes look decent enough in the free PC game, there's nothing natural about their organic counterparts.

In a short featuring CEO David Baszucki, who recently came under fire for saying that adding gambling was "a brilliant idea," also referring to the platform's predator problem as "an opportunity," we see a Viking ambling through a village. I say 'ambling,' but he walks how I'd imagine lizard people would after inhabiting human flesh for the first time. Beyond the moral bankruptcy, it just looks a bit shit. Then again, I don't expect any different from a platform that ostensibly prides itself on facilitating quantity over quality.

Granted, the tech is still in its infancy, and I'm sure it'll improve over time, but is this really what we want gaming to look like in 2026? Well, according to Singh, "player reactions have been amazing," and those engaging with the tech in Wish Master, a sandbox experience leveraging it, "have shown a 64% increase in playtime."

Acknowledging that there's still much work to be done, Singh says that only two behavioral schemas have launched: a five-part, multimesh car, alongside the means to generate single-mesh objects. He further shares his hopes that, in the future, "creators and users will be able to generate any type of 4D object and behavior they want, based off of any schema."

Taking a cursory glance at socials, I've seen one player already claim they've been able to generate the Twin Towers with the mesh generator; charming. As Roblox continues to wrestle with its child safeguarding issues, bringing in age verification towards the back end of last year, I can only imagine offering the means to instantly spawn, and soon bring life to, anything people want is going to end well for it.