The founder of Minecraft-style sandbox Hytale warns Roblox creators to "pay attention" to its AI messaging

In the wake of new '4D' Roblox tools introducing more substantial generative-AI tools to its community through the Cube Foundation Model, Hytale boss Simon Collins-Laflamme cautions creators that they should pay close attention to messaging from the Roblox team. He claims that the way it talks about its upcoming projects and the future of the sandbox game are bad news for modders. Conversely, he hopes that Hytale will continue to grow into an ecosystem that celebrates and rewards player-made content.

The latest Roblox reveal is a new set of '4D creation tools,' which it claims "will eventually allow any creator to generate full scenes, including assets, environments, code, animations, and more with natural language prompts." The initial showing of this in action leaves rather a lot to be desired, even before considering the ramifications of opening up such freeform generation tools to an ecosystem that's currently in the process of honing its age verification and child protection safeguards.

Collins-Laflamme, however, claims that the move is indicative of a long-term push towards a future where human creators could be pushed aside. "Roblox prioritizing shareholders over creators is not surprising at all," the Hytale dev writes. "They are a public company and that's their duty. If you want to understand the direction the company is heading, don't look at the marketing aimed at creators. Read how they talk to investors versus how they talk to developers and artists."

He notes that "in investor communications, the focus is on scalability, efficiency, margins, and AI-driven growth." Comparatively, in messaging directed at creators, "the word 'AI' is often often avoided entirely, replaced with vague buzzwords like 'real-time dreaming' or '4D.'" Collins-Laflamme calls the distinction between these two approaches "calculated," and suggests that it could lead to a future where Roblox is no longer dependent on human-made experiences.

"The strategy is clear," Collins-Laflamme claims. "Leverage developer and artist content to train their own AI labs and reduce dependence on human-created UGC [user-generated content] over time. Whether that future arrives in two years or ten, the direction is obvious. At the end of the day, platforms under investor pressure look for ways to scale content creation without scaling payouts."

Collins-Laflamme points to his background "as a successful UGC creator and now as a UGC game/platform." He's certainly got the history to speak on the subject, having begun his Minecraft modding career making adventure maps with fellow Hypixel co-founder Philippe Touchette before they kicked off the server network. His latest creation, the recently released Hytale, feels like the next natural evolution; a more modern incarnation of the Minecraft formula built with the modding community at the forefront of the experience.

"I met with many of the big companies you can think of and was part of many discussions on monetization and business strategy for those businesses," Collins-Laflamme continues. "I know this space from the core; I started from absolutely nothing and worked through every aspect of the business." His ultimate takeaway towards the Roblox community? "Creators should pay attention because the story told to shareholders contrasts with the one told to them."

Having rescued Hytale from its cancelation and bought the rights back from Riot Games, Collins-Laflamme says his goal was "to make it feel less like a business and more like a sports team or guild." He elaborates by comparing it to the successes and failures of such groups: "The struggle is what makes the win matter. Sports teams lose games. Guilds wipe during boss fights. What matters is showing up anyway, learning from it, and staying in.

"I've been on the other side of this. I know what it's like when money stops being the motivator. What matters then is building something meaningful, something that lasts." He adds, "That's why I aim to take as little as possible from creators (even 0%); they are part of the team effort to reach the vision." With that said, Hytale has a long way to go if it hopes to match Roblox's numbers, something Collins-Laflamme freely admits; "There is no competition operating at their scale."