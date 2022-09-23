Adopt Me! ‘Blackhole’ event leaves Roblox players underwhelmed

Adopt Me!’s ‘Blackhole’ event, which the game’s developers had been teasing in the lead-up to a new update, recently launched to ravenous fanfare. However, longtime Adopt Me! players expecting a new map were underwhelmed by what they got instead: day jobs.

Jobs are common in roleplaying games, as genre mainstays such as The Sims have sent characters into the workforce for decades. Therefore, it’s no surprise that Adopt Me!’s developers wanted to integrate this mechanic as a way for players to earn more in-game money without spending Robux and to diversify the number of activities to try in the game.

However, Adopt Me!’s overall map hasn’t changed significantly in some time, and some longtime players hoped the update would be more substantial. Where there are plenty of things to do in Adopt Me!, players can only go camping and take their babies to the hospital so many times before those activities begin to seem repetitive.

The incident made people wonder why the game’s creators teased the event with a black hole and positioned it as a significant update. The most widely-known black hole event in gaming occurred in Fortnite in 2019. At that time, servers went down for more than a day before the game returned with an entirely new map — the first new map in Fortnite’s history.

However, the Adopt Me! update did give players a new location. They can now visit a salon and bring their pets there as one of several ways to generate currency in the game. Robloxians can also sign up to be hairdressers as one of several new jobs in the game. Adopt Me! Developers also updated the game’s pizza parlour to give people a chance to work in the shop, mimicking the popular Roblox experience Work at a Pizza Place. Robloxians who take job assignments can also perform tasks to earn bonuses, such as making specific types of pizzas they can send out for delivery. Correctly performing tasks can lead to additional bonuses. There’s also an option to become the boss of either the salon or the pizza place, as long as no other player has claimed the role.

Adopt Me! players earn a base rate of $50 of in-game currency per in-game day by working jobs, in addition to the bonuses.

If Adopt Me!’s jobs update isn’t enough to keep you interested in the game, you can always check out one of the other games on our list of the best Roblox games in 2022. You’ll also want to deck yourself out in fresh gear by accessing the codes on our Roblox promo codes list for September and see our Roblox music codes for September to access music from your favourite music stars.