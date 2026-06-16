Roblox introduces age-based kids accounts in response to UK social media ban

Roblox has announced that age-based accounts are launching in the game today, introducing additional restrictions and safeguarding measures designed to keep children and teenagers safe online. The announcement comes a day after the UK government announced legislation that bans under-16s from social media, and includes what Prime Minister Keir Starmer called "world-leading action" on online gaming.

Announced on June 15 by Starmer, the UK government aims to ban all under-16s from social media apps like Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube, with certain rules set to apply to 17-year-olds as well. The announcement also aimed at online gaming, with plans to stop contact between under-16s and strangers through voice or text chat, while also restricting the ability to livestream content.

In the aftermath of the ban's announcement, Roblox has moved quickly to provide more security tools to parents, announcing two new account types: Roblox Kids and Roblox Select.

Available from today, Roblox's Chief Safety Officer Matt Kaufman says these accounts will "align users' access to games and features with their age." Both Kids and Select accounts will have restrictions, including the inability to upload gameplay to the Moments service, the removal of social media links from any account that hasn't been verified to belong to someone 16 or older, and constraints on the Roblox games they can play. Any developer that wishes to publish games for Kids or Select accounts will be required to go through additional moderation systems and reviews, and will need to provide ID and secure their account through two-factor authentication.

The ability for under-16s to communicate with strangers on Roblox has also been targeted. Kids accounts, which are for children between five and eight years old, will not have any ability to chat in-game, while Select accounts, those up to the age of 15, will see their access increase gradually.

All of these settings can be altered by parents, so they can stay in control of their children online. Roblox says that, where available, users will still be able to chat to "Trusted Friends," which is a "special designation for people they know and trust." Text filters will remain, and Roblox says they monitor all chat for child exploitation. Once a player turns 16 and has gone through the age-verification process, chat will be turned on fully.

Parents can link their accounts to their child's, and up until the age of 13, can check their friends list, block, and report users they don't want connected to their child. Parents will also be able to set screen-time limits and spend limits. Parents are able to change chat settings and block specific games up until the age of 16.

While Roblox appears to be reacting to the UK government's upcoming ban, it remains to be seen whether these measures will be enough to satisfy them. The British government is aiming to push legislation through by the end of 2026, with laws to come into effect in early 2027.