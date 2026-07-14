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Key art for Roblox featuring characters wearing 2D and 3D clothing

Roblox responds to backlash over classic clothing changes "unifying" requirements for 2D and 3D

Following backlash to Roblox's proposed pricing changes over the unification of 2D and 3D avatar assets, further adjustments have been made.

Ava Thompson-Powell
Ava Thompson-Powell Contributor
Ava is a fan of all things relating to The Sims and Dead by Daylight, to immersive RPGs, MMOs, and cozy games
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Avatar asset creators in Roblox will need to adapt to a new future starting today, Tuesday, July 14, following a change to build a "safer, more consistent Marketplace for all avatar creators by unifying the requirements for 2D and 3D items." On Tuesday, July 7, a post on Roblox's forums announced these changes, introducing a higher upload cost of 200 Robux per avatar item for use in Roblox games. Alongside this is a required ID verification for 2D items - the latter of which was already in place for 3D content.

Previously, 3D clothing on Roblox cost 300 Robux to upload, whereas 2D assets were much lower at 10. That doesn't cover their refundable publishing advances, which are paid at the time of publishing an item for sale. These range from 10 Robux for 2D t-shirts to 1,000 for hairstyles.
Now, the fee to publish an item (alongside the additional safety requirements like ID verification, a linked parent account, or two-step verification) has increased, and was initially stated to be "starting at 600 Robux, which varies by item category."

Image showing the publishing advance for 3D avatar assets in Roblox

Following this announcement, forum posters started to discuss their dissatisfaction with the decision, and on Monday, July 13, the initial post was updated with some additional changes to the plans. Now, the proposed upload fee requirements across both 2D and 3D items are set to drop 60%, down from the initially announced 200 to 80 Robux. Publishing advances for 2D items will remain at the standard 10 Robux fee, with "no change to current publishing advances by category" for 3D avatar items.

At the end of the update, Roblox shares that they "welcome [player] feedback as the Marketplace continues to evolve." A FAQ on the post says that this decision is "not phasing out 2D clothing," adding that "keeping 2D supported on this unified backend is what will let us explore bringing advanced marketplace features to 2D clothing soon. This update is strictly about improving content safety and creator accountability by setting the same rules for all avatar items."

Whether this change ends up bringing about a positive outcome remains to be seen, but for now, Roblox users will need to adjust to a change in fees for uploading and publishing avatar assets starting today.

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