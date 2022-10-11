Roblox Headless Horseman bundle is causing chaos on Twitter

The Roblox Headless Horseman bundle is causing chaos among Robloxians as Twitter users spam giveaways, prompting memes and other frustrations with one of the sandbox game‘s most coveted items.

The bundle, which appears in the Roblox Avatar Shop annually but is only available a few weeks out of the year, is a fan-favourite bundle. Its mystique stems from the fact that players can set the avatar head to the Headless Horseman head and then accessorise the rest of the avatar however they’d like. This means that the headless head isn’t limited to being worn with the Headless Horseman ensemble but that players can create headless versions of their avatars.

However, the bundle costs 31,000 Robux, which is more than $300 Robux. Many Roblox players cannot afford to spend that much on a single cosmetic. Some Robloxians want to own it simply as a ‘flex’ to show off to other players.

RTC, a Roblox news account on Twitter, reported that some wealthier players were gifting the Headless Horseman bundle to players who cannot afford it. However, the fervour around the bundle seems to have reached new heights as people ride the mania wave surrounding the kit.

A quick peek at Twitter shows dozens of accounts offering Headless Horseman bundle giveaways. However, people who want the set should be wary of such promotions as many may be offering them as giveaways to inflate their Twitter engagement with no actual plans to give them away.

If you are interested in participating in a giveaway, follow only Roblox personalities you trust and do not give away any personally identifying information or bank account information, as these items are not required to send a gift via Roblox. The only legitimate ways for people to give away such items without violating Roblox’s Terms of Service are by offering gift cards, Roblox-approved giveaways, and the purchase of developer products.

As such, most legitimate giveaways are being done through a Roblox game experience Pls Donate. In that experience, players make donations through clothing and game pass sales. It’s relatively simple for a player to make a game pass, so all they have to do is set it up and then have other players donate through the game.

Some Robloxians who have tired of seeing Headless Horseman bundle giveaways on their Twitter feeds have developed memes targeting the giveaway spammers and the people begging for Robux to purchase the bundle.

“mfs really spend $300 to have an invisible roblox head,” Twitter user mathep shared along with a meme that says “Divorce leads children to the worst places” and shows a child falling into a pit with the Headless Horseman at the bottom. The tweet has more than 10,000 ‘likes.’

mfs really spend $300 to have an invisible roblox head 💀 pic.twitter.com/jeMBdPIo2p — mathep (@Mathep11) October 10, 2022

If you’re one of the millions of Roblox players who don’t plan to spend $300 on the Headless Horseman bundle in the Roblox Avatar Shop, visit our Roblox promo codes list for October for free gear. You’ll also want to check out the best Roblox games in 2022 and see what’s new with our Roblox music codes for October so you can listen to music while playing your favourite Roblox games.