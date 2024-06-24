Create any type of Roblox game using this $2,000 bundle, now $25

The latest Humble Bundle is packed full of an incredible range of resources designed exclusively for Roblox developers. Aimed at players of all abilities, the set includes software for beginners and advanced developers alike, including Lua scripting tutorials, level design guides, and Blender tutorials.

The bundle, which includes the tools needed to create the best Roblox games, is great for gamers of all abilities. And, as the Roblox system requirements aren’t anything fancy, anyone with any PC can use them – whether they have a gaming PC or not.

Worth $2,000 (£1,576.88), this bundle offers savings of $1,975 (£1,557.33), with all 1,001 assets costing just $25 (£19.55) in total.

The 1,001 assets offered in this discounted bundle work for Unreal, Unity, Godot, and Roblox, and provide everything needed to create beautifully immersive gaming experiences.

Do note that this bundle is only available until Thursday July 11, 2024, so make sure to snap it up before then to avoid missing out. If you’d rather not buy all 1,001 assets, for just $1 you can get a two-item bundle for Blender 4 integration.

This Humble Bundle raises funds to support Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which supports 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments to unwell children across the US and Canada.

