Roblox Plus is taking away unlimited private servers because players gave out "thousands" for free

A change to the Roblox Plus private server limits will lock you to just one per game, after players shared “thousands” with the community.

You'll no longer be able to benefit from unlimited private servers with Roblox Plus, as the Roblox Corporation stamps down on generous actors exploiting the deal to provide "thousands of free paid private servers" across the community. It describes the change as necessary due to the disruption of game economies, and the loss of potential revenue opportunities for creators through the sale of additional private servers.

When the change comes into action on September 24, Roblox Plus subscribers will be restricted to just one free private server per game. "When we first introduced unlimited private servers, our goal was to give Plus members as much flexibility as possible," the developer writes. "However, we found that a small number of Plus members were creating thousands of free paid private servers per game with broad access, which unintentionally impacted creator revenue. We didn't expect this, and we're fixing it."

Speaking to Roblox creators, it explains that most Plus members only use a single free private server per game anyway, hence why it set the limit to just one instead of a small count such as five. The studio notes that the option to purchase extras at the creator-set price will continue to exist, "opening up a direct opportunity for you to earn more from players who want additional private spaces."

If you already have multiple private servers for a game in Roblox, then all but one will stop renewing after September 24, unless you choose to manually renew the extras at the price set by the creator.

You can see which server has been marked to remain by going to your subscriptions menu and finding the one listed as 'Included with Roblox Plus.' Creators can, of course, offer private servers for free if they want, and in cases where this applies, you'll still be able to make as many as you like. Any that charge will be limited to just a single one, however.

I'm consistently impressed by the entrepreneurial nature of the Roblox community, and Plus subscribers realizing they could share their bonus-server benefits with as many people as they wanted did bring a smile to my face. It's unsurprising that Roblox Corp ended up clamping down on this, however, given that private servers are a consistent source of income for both it and many of its creators.

I am a little surprised team Roblox didn't allow for at least a small handful per game to dodge potential negative backlash from players who want to have, say, one open server and one private one for their friends, or adults making a separate server for their kids to use. In the meantime, if you have been making use of the feature, you'll want to check which server is set to stick around after September 24 so you don't lose the one you care about most.