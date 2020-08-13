Grab free Roblox items every month with Prime Gaming

Amazon’s newly rebranded Prime Gaming service is giving away free Roblox items every month through March 2021, the company has announced. “Beginning today … Prime members can deck out their Roblox avatars with one exclusive in-game item each month,” it said in a press release.

This month’s offer is an exclusive ‘banandolier’ accessory. You can claim it by visiting the Prime Gaming website to get a code. Then head to Roblox’s site and enter the code to add the item to your in-game inventory.

Prime Gaming was formerly known as Twitch Prime, but Amazon rebranded it just this week to bring it further into the wider Prime fold. The service remains otherwise unaffected, with free PC games and items still being given away each month, as well as the opportunity to gift subs to your favourite Twitch streamers. This month, Prime Gaming is giving away 12 more free games, as well as loot for Apex Legends, Red Dead Online, GTA Online, League of Legends, and more.

The scheme will also continue to include Amazon Prime’s other benefits, such as free delivery, Prime Video, Amazon Music, and more. Amazon Prime costs $13 / £8 per month or $119 / £79 per year.

Roblox, meanwhile, continues to attract huge player numbers. It recently reached 150 million monthly active users, which is even more than Minecraft.