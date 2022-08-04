Puma and Manchester City unveil team’s first-ever Roblox kit

Puma and Manchester City unveiled the football club’s Third kit in Roblox as part of an event that gives Robloxians the chance to win an exclusive jersey and purchase avatar items to show off Man City’s newest look.

Manchester City’s metaverse line takes advantage of Roblox’s recently-released layered clothing options to bring the kit’s street art-inspired look to life in Roblox. Celebrating Manchester’s creativity with bright colours and bold details, the kit’s design takes inspiration from the Manchester Worker Bee. The bee is a symbol of Mancunian character that first appeared in the city’s coat of arms but is now emblematic in artwork throughout the city.

To access the metaverse line, players can go directly to Manchester City’s Blue Moon experience in Roblox or head to Puma and the Land of Games, which will let players teleport to the Blue Moon experience for a limited time. For the next two weeks, players who compete and win Blue Moon’s Football Rush minigame will snag a free Manchester City Third avatar jersey. Additionally, all players can purchase the kit in the experience’s gear shop.

The digital reveal ties in with the kit’s real-world launch, which is now on sale in the Man City webshop and Puma retailers worldwide. As part of the launch, Puma will also host a five-on-five Football Rush tournament, which it will stream live on YouTube. The winning team will earn $10,000 USD (£8,265.70) to spend on Roblox.

“We’re thrilled to continue evolving our experience within Roblox with our PUMA and the Land of Games,” said Ivan Dashkov, Puma’s Creative Culture Director, said via press release. “We couldn’t think of a better partner than Manchester City and this kit launch to push the limits by doing something different and innovative. As we continue to test and learn in the Web3 space, we are looking forward to leveraging Roblox as a platform to connect with fans of all ages.”

In an era where digital fashion is becoming as important as real-life fashion, it makes sense for big brands and major sports leagues to get in on the action. Recently, Tommy Hilfiger launched Tommy Play in Roblox. The interactive experience lets players view items from the brand’s Tommy Jeans Pop collection and purchase Hilfiger avatar items with Robux. Designer brands’ interest in Roblox reflects a growing trend of clothing brands embracing the metaverse as they follow in the footsteps of other fashion powerhouses like Vans and Gucci.

For more ways to spice up your avatar, check out our most recent list of Roblox promo codes to grab yourself some free gear.