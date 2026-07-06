Roblox's reporting system gets big update, and you'll finally know the impact of your feedback

Roblox is rolling out updates to its reporting tools in-game, with a "simpler, more intuitive reporting flow and a streamlined process behind the scenes." It'll also provide tips to people that submit reports, and updates on the ones that they've made.

The platform never stops evolving, not only its myriad of Roblox games, but also as to what games are even eligible to be uploaded. Alongside recent additions like age-based 'Kids' and 'Select' accounts, Roblox continues to improve its service with this latest update.

As shared via Roblox's newsroom on July 1, 2026, the post states: "As Roblox has grown and added new features, reporting has become more complex. Players can report many types of interactions, from text and voice chat violations, to offensive players or entire games."

It then goes on to say that it's not a player's responsibility as to which of their Community Standards has been violated when making a report, so this latest update aims to simplify how the reporting process works. It's said to "automatically adapt the order of questions based on the type of report, skipping any irrelevant questions and making the reporting process much faster."

Interestingly, this process uses "plain language" pulled from Roblox's Youth Guide to Community Standards, which was worked on in collaboration with the platform's Teen Council, a group of 14 users located in the US between the ages of 14 and 17.

As someone who has submitted reports of my own across different games, having something tangible down the line really helps to make you feel as if you're not just sending something out into the ether. This update seems to do just that, with Roblox's post showing an example of how notifications following a report works regarding a player suspension. You can see how that looks in the image below:

After a user has submitted a report, tips may also be displayed that suggest actionable things to do like blocking or muting the particular user in question.

In Q3 of 2026, an additional update is set to arrive that lets users look at and follow-up on previous reports to learn about the status of them.