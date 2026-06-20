Realistic new FPS feels like Ready or Not and Payday, and has been played millions of times - but it's made in Roblox

When you think of Roblox games, I promise you're not imagining this. There's a huge number of user creations built in Roblox, but the vast majority of them still use its signature cartoonish style with the big, blocky character designs. TTK Testing is a different beast. It's a prototype for an upcoming tactical squad FPS game, and at a glance you'd be forgiven for mistaking it for the likes of Ready or Not, or the Payday series. It embraces a realistic modern-military aesthetic, packs in the likes of lean and callouts, and it's already reached six million visits on the platform.

TTK Testing has been designed by Sable Digital, comprising brothers 'PoptartNoah' and 'CanyonJack.' The dev says its "main inspirations are Ready or Not with slight bodycam-inspired elements," and I certainly get that vibe right out of the gate. Gone are the telltale signs of Roblox; in their place are the hallmarks of tactical shooters. You creep around brutalist military complexes and sparse residential blocks reminiscent of classic Call of Duty, your gun bouncing and swaying naturally with your movement.

The fundamentals are all here, from left/right leaning to multiple gun stances and weapon fire mode settings. Flick on laser sights, a flashlight, or equip NVGs, and use callouts to keep your teammates in the know. This early build is just a deathmatch-style scenario, but Sable Digital is planning four modes. On the list are co-op PvE wave survival, linear co-op missions with story and "doorkicker scenarios," standard quick-play competitive multiplayer, and a bigger 'ground war' PvP mode with objectives. You can see the current build in action below, courtesy of 'Jackfrags' on YouTube.

It might just be a prototype for now, but TTK Testing has caught the algorithm wave and gone viral this week, racking up a total of 6.1 million visits at the time of me writing this. That's not an exact player count, as Roblox records the total number of times people play the game rather than the unique users, but either way it's an extremely impressive stat (and one more reminder of the sheer scale of the Roblox audience, in case you needed that).

TTK Testing is live now in Roblox. You can find it here. Sable Digital notes it's "working on this purely in free time to the best of our ability," but says new weapons and maps are on the way soon.

For its creators, this is just the start. "It's honestly been sort of embarrassing (in a funny way) that the algorithm found us in such an early state, but people seem to be enjoying it anyway," PoptartNoah writes in the comments of the Jackfrags video. "Anything that anyone could possibly be critical of, we are hyper aware of and handling ASAP. As long as people find it fun!"