This brutal '80s-inspired FPS and its expansion have dropped to 80% off on Fanatical

I was shocked by how quickly I fell in love with RoboCop: Rogue City back in late 2023. Of course, the '80s were in vogue at the time, offering those who lived them a dollop of nostalgia, and those who missed them a taste of a time they'll never know, but I didn't expect an FPS game based on an almost 40-year-old sci-fi movie series. Nonetheless, this RoboCop game somehow manages to come to life as a familiar throwback, while still utilising modern mechanics and gunplay. Best of all, it and its standalone expansion are cheaper than ever right now.

Unlike the rush of the wind as you bounce around as Doomguy, or the more realistic approach in games like Call of Duty, RoboCop: Rogue City's dingy streets of Detroit offer a glimpse of a dystopian technology-led future. You play as Alex Murphy (the titular RoboCop), a police officer who survived an accident that would kill most people - but only because he was turned into a bulletproof cyborg.

The blurred line between Alex Murphy and RoboCop is a major part of the game's narrative, adding more depth than you might expect from the general concept. It's a decent enough story, and it's continued in 2025's standalone expansion, Unfinished Business, but it's really just a vehicle for Rogue City's unique tanky gameplay.

When I say tanky, you're probably thinking of classic games like the original Resident Evil - but it's something much better than that. RoboCop stomps his metallic boots across each of the levels with a resounding power, and this FPS gives you the true feeling of RoboCop's limitations when it comes to movement. While you can't jump and dive around like John Wick, you're practically unstoppable, and you fill the heart of every lowly criminal with fear.

The brutality and violence of RoboCop delivers a careful opposition to Alex Murphy's inner narrative, but at the same time, well, it's the '80s. Beyond the shadow alleyways of a crime-ridden Detroit and the adult themes, RoboCop is just damn good fun, and even if it doesn't romanticise its darkest parts, it sure does make being RoboCop a damn good time.

If you're looking to play RoboCop: Rogue City and the excellent Unfinished Business expansion, you can grab both for just $9.87 / £8.43 at Fanatical. That's 80% off the usual price, and considering the collection has only dropped by 60% on Steam, you're getting it cheaper than anyone else. It can be our little secret, I promise.

You don't need any cybernetic enhancements to get this deal, I promise. And that's around 20 hours of content with both the main game and the expansion together, so you're getting plenty of bang for your buck.