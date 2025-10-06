Get RoboCop, a Hades-style FPS, and six other games for just under $2 each

Whether it's RoboCop: Rogue City's '80s-infused action, or Battle Shapers (one of my favorite FPS games of recent years), there's plenty to love about Green Man Gaming's latest bundle. This bundle offers eight adventures to go on, ranging from blockbuster hits to underrated indies, all at a fraction of their usual price. In fact, it works out at just $1.50 / £1.37 per game, and on top of that, it's helping raise money for the charity, SpecialEffect.

RoboCop: Rogue City easily makes the bundle worth buying on its own. As an incredible action-adventure game that brings the '80s hero to life, with a grimy, dystopian version of Detroit filled with criminals to stop. Armed with the iconic cyborg armor and built like a tank, Detroit's dark underbelly won't stand a chance against you.

The first-person shooter was a surprisingly brilliant game when I played it back at launch, and while it can get a little repetitive, there's nothing like walking through gunfire - pistol in hand - looking to 'arrest' some nasty gangsters. It's an engaging new adventure for Alex Murphy, with our RoboCop: Rogue City review adding that "The action works, the visuals are authentic, and the story contains enough twists to remain intriguing throughout."

However, my personal favorite in this bundle is Battle Shapers. It's one of the best indie games I've ever played, and it doesn't get nearly enough recognition. The game is like Hades and Roboquest had a baby, and it's finally out of early access and content-rich following the 1.0 update late last year. You play as Ada, a reactivated Shaper looking to save New Elysium from the grip of the powerful Overlords.

As you face more Overlords and earn their Cores, Battle Shapers adds a layer of strategy for each roguelite run, as you'll have to think carefully about how best to make use of the weapons you've been given in each playthrough. As someone who has been playing since early access, it nails the gunplay, and I genuinely prefer it to Roboquest, even though both games are excellent in their own ways.

Those two alone make this bundle worth it, but eight games for $1.50 / £1.37 each is a bargain that you shouldn't let slip away. The One Special Day bundle at Green Man Gaming Bundles will set you back a minimum of $12 / £11 for all eight games. Here's a full list of games you can grab in the bundle:

RoboCop: Rogue City

Old World

Border Pioneer

Citizen Sleeper

Moonscars

Knights in Tight Spaces

Battle Shapers

Model Builder - Complete Edition

Best of all, if you happen to own one of the best handheld PCs, all of the games in the One Special Day bundle are at least Steam Deck Playable, meaning you'll get to enjoy these excellent titles on the go. If you're looking for other deals, make sure to check back here as we regularly report on special deals, including discounts on upcoming PC games.

This is a great bundle, but if you want one truly special day, then you should probably join our PCGamesN Discord server.