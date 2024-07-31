Grab our favorite MMO gaming mouse for its lowest price ever

If you act fast, you can get the finest many-buttoned MMO mouse for nearly half its usual price right now. This Roccat Kone XP MMO mouse deal sees $35 (or 43%) knocked off the price of our long-running favorite of the genre.

The Roccat Kone XP is our top choice of MMO mouse on our best gaming mouse guide, thanks to its mass of extra buttons – it has ten more than the typical five buttons you get on a modern mouse – and they’re all easy to reach. It’s so much better than the mice that use a grid of buttons under your thumb, such as the Corsair Scimitar and Razer Naga, and we gave it a score of 9/10 in our full Roccat Kone XP review.

The key to the button arrangement on the Kone XP is that Roccat has spread out the buttons around the mouse. This not only makes them more accessible and easier to activate precisely, but it also leaves room under your thumb to grip the mouse properly, unlike those grid-button mice.

The buttons consist of two extras to the left of the normal left click button, a second row of two buttons below the normal back/forward thumb buttons, a button below the thumb, and one more on top of the mouse. In my time using the mouse I found this meant it was able to function well for a variety of grip styles and game types, whereas those other types of mice only work for palm grip, and don’t work well for first-person shooters, for instance.

The only slight downside to this mouse is that, by modern standards, its 104g weight is a lot heavier than other ultra-light options, but it’s still lighter than MMO competitors.

Another crucial reason why now is such a good time to buy this mouse is that the Roccat brand has been bought out and closed by Turtle Beach, and some of Roccat’s older products are being discontinued. Turtle Beach hasn’t explicitly said the Kone XP isn’t being replaced, but right now it’s not listed as available on the company’s website, with only the wireless Kone XP Air available.

While this could raise some concerns about the lack of future support for this mouse, we wouldn’t be too concerned. Turtle Beach’s software (itself a rebadge of Roccat’s software) continues to support older Roccat devices, and the Kone XP still works like a charm.

All you have to do to take advantage of this deal is head over to Amazon via this link and click the buy button, as the discount is applied already.

If you’re already equipped with a great MMO mouse, or have the above option already in your shopping basket, why not check out our guide to the best MMO games for some new options with which to make the most of your new mouse?