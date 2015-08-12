Rocket League upgrades with new map and spectator mode

Super-smash-hit car football game Rocket League has picked up a sizable update today, adding two new features to the game and paving the way for future DLC.
The patch adds a new map – Utopia Coliseum – based on a map from developer Psyonix’s previous game Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle-Cars. Whilst similar to Rocket League’s other maps, it does feature the stadium setting of the classic Roman Coliseum.
You can also now spectate private matches, with the option being provided on the “Choose Team” menu.
The update also brings with it 70 additional country flags, and the ability to forfeit ranked matches. Check out the full patch details for 1.04 below.
We’ll be seeing Rocket League’s very first piece of DLC shortly too: Supersonic Fury. The DLC adds new customization options to cars, five paint types, two new wheels, and two rocket boosts. The DLC’s key feature though is two new cars, each with six decals. The DLC will be priced at $4.
Patch Notes
New Features
- Added “Spectate” to “Choose Team” menu for “Private Matches”, allowing players the option to watch games rather than participate (3v3 match-type maximum)
- Added “Utopia Coliseum” Arena
- Added “3v3 Team Ranked” as a replacement for “3v3 Solo” the Online match queue
- Added “Vote to Forfeit” button to “Ranked” online matches
- Added the ability to create or join Private Matches that can be named and/or password-protected
- Added “Community Flags” sub-section to Garage Items/ Antennas
- Added “Reset Shot” to Keybinding Options to address errant R1 training reassignment
Changes and Updates
- “Ranked” matches will no longer start if the game is not full
- “Ranked” Skill ratings are now calculated on dedicated servers
- Antennas
- “Saturn” has been renamed to “Planetoid” (because Saturn doesn’t have craters)
- Up to four Party member’s Battle-Cars can now be displayed on the Menu screens
- Repaired several “Connect Failure” issue
- Fixed “Private Match” bug that sometimes caused the “Update Match” settings to disappear for the Party Leader
- Clearing the “Voice Chat” binding no longer removes the binding for “Reset Training”
