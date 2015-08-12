Rocket League upgrades with new map and spectator mode

Super-smash-hit car football game Rocket League has picked up a sizable update today, adding two new features to the game and paving the way for future DLC.

The patch adds a new map – Utopia Coliseum – based on a map from developer Psyonix’s previous game Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle-Cars. Whilst similar to Rocket League’s other maps, it does feature the stadium setting of the classic Roman Coliseum.

You can also now spectate private matches, with the option being provided on the “Choose Team” menu.

The update also brings with it 70 additional country flags, and the ability to forfeit ranked matches. Check out the full patch details for 1.04 below.

We’ll be seeing Rocket League’s very first piece of DLC shortly too: Supersonic Fury. The DLC adds new customization options to cars, five paint types, two new wheels, and two rocket boosts. The DLC’s key feature though is two new cars, each with six decals. The DLC will be priced at $4.

Patch Notes

New Features

Added “Spectate” to “Choose Team” menu for “Private Matches”, allowing players the option to watch games rather than participate (3v3 match-type maximum)

Added “Utopia Coliseum” Arena

Added “3v3 Team Ranked” as a replacement for “3v3 Solo” the Online match queue

Added “Vote to Forfeit” button to “Ranked” online matches

Added the ability to create or join Private Matches that can be named and/or password-protected

Added “Community Flags” sub-section to Garage Items/ Antennas

Added “Reset Shot” to Keybinding Options to address errant R1 training reassignment

Changes and Updates

“Ranked” matches will no longer start if the game is not full

“Ranked” Skill ratings are now calculated on dedicated servers

Antennas

“Saturn” has been renamed to “Planetoid” (because Saturn doesn’t have craters)

Up to four Party member’s Battle-Cars can now be displayed on the Menu screens

Repaired several “Connect Failure” issue

Fixed “Private Match” bug that sometimes caused the “Update Match” settings to disappear for the Party Leader

Clearing the “Voice Chat” binding no longer removes the binding for “Reset Training”

