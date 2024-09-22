RoGlass deserves a lot more attention. It’s laser-focused on a unique idea, and rivals Tetris as one of the easiest games to pick up and play – but not enough people have tried it. A roguelite puzzle game where you place stained glass tiles to increase your score, it’s incredibly simple and effortlessly genius all at once. Relaxing, engaging, and distinctive, RoGlass is finally available in Steam 1.0, and you need to give it a shot.

RoGlass is a game about placing stained glass tiles. You drag a tile from your small pool of options onto a board, completing challenges to unlock new board spaces, more tiles with specific abilities, and extra features. If you run out of the randomized tiles you try again, continuing to beat all 100 challenges and maximize your space on the ever-expanding roguelike game board. I’ve been playing RoGlass on and off for some time now, and it’s one of the most deceptively simple and delightful Steam games I’ve ever touched.

As you progress through the challenges, RoGlass gives you more tiles to pick between, with the opportunity to reroll them if you don’t like what you have in hand. This is where the true sense of strategy comes into play, because careful consideration of where you place tiles and in what combination will earn you a higher score. If you’re familiar with the addictive need to watch numbers rise in Balatro, you’ll be right at home here.

Developer James Castle has just released RoGlass 1.0 on Steam, marking the end of a year-long journey filled with improvements and alterations to the game. Now there are 101 challenges to beat, over 50 stained glass tiles, improvements to presentation, and plenty of bug fixes across the board. RoGlass is complete, and it’s an underappreciated gem of a roguelike puzzler you need to try for yourself.

What really impresses me about RoGlass is the difficulty curve. You start with a tiny place space and only a few tiles to choose from, but as you beat the challenges and up your score there’s even more room and tiles to choose from. Progression is entirely natural, locking the difficulty behind your own success. In short, RoGlass is immaculately designed, using ballooning features to make you feel as though you’re teaching yourself how to play.

If you’re looking for a relaxing puzzler to keep you busy as rain locks you indoors, or want to while away the hours with a coffee and some mood lighting, RoGlass is perfect. There’s even a sizable RoGlass Steam demo available, so you can try it before you buy it.

James Castle has launched RoGlass 1.0 on Steam with the puzzle roguelike available at 30% off until Tuesday October 1, so expect to pay $6.99 / £5.95. You can get involved right here.

Make sure you check out our breakdowns for all the best puzzle games and indie games available on Steam today, if you want even more to play.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.