Dr Disrespect content removed from free to play shooter Rogue Company

Rogue Company is Overwatch 2 meets Counter-Strike and it just removed all traces of Dr Disrespect, with some compensation heading to fans.

Dr Disrespect content removed from free to play shooter Rogue Company: The skin from Rogue Company featuring Dr Disrespect.
Rogue Company 

It’s looking like today will be yet another bad day for Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm with one more company cutting all ties with the streamer. This time around it’s the turn of Hi-Rez Studios who has pulled all Dr Disrespect content from its free to play hero shooter Rogue Company, with compensation incoming for those who had previously purchased it.

Free PC game Rogue Company hasn’t seen many updates over recent years and at least on Steam it’s languished with only a few hundred layers logging in to do some shooting each day. Last week, some players began to notice that a Dr Disrespect skin previously available in-game had been disabled, at least for some. Now, the game’s developer has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify the situation and offer in-game currency as compensation.

“Hey Rogue Company, we have disabled Dr. Disrespect content previously available on game,” the post reads. “We will provide full Rogue Buck refunds to any impacted account this week.”

The tweet from the Rogue Company developer regarding Dr Disrespect skins.
This comes in the wake of several other companies distancing themselves from Beahm over recent weeks. Both the game development studio he helped set up and PC peripheral manufacturer Turtle Beach have cut ties with the streamer, following allegations – and later confirmation from the streamer himself – that his earlier Twitch ban was incurred due to inappropriate messages with a minor.

For their part, Rogue Company players appear to be less than pleased with this turn of events – in part due to the company’s offer of in-game currency as compensation for the skin’s removal. “How about you refund us with fucking money,” reads a reply on X. “Lol you guys are wild. Returning Dr. Disrespect skin refunds with in game currency,” one negative Steam review states. The Steam forums, on the other hand, continue to lie fallow with only a few posts remarking on the skin’s disappearance.

