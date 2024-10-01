When videogames are described as being ‘like anime,’ it usually conjures up images of licensed fighting games along the lines of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, visual novels such as Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc, or RPG games like Persona 3 Reload, Metaphor: ReFantazio, and Genshin Impact. There are plenty of other genres of Japanese animation to draw inspiration from, though, especially film and TV shows that portray space combat between sci-fi fighter jets. It’s this type of animated action that serves as inspiration for Rogue Flight, a newly announced aerial combat game in the vein of Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown or Starfox.

Rogue Flight is an action-adventure game that sees players hop into the cockpit of a futuristic fighter jet as a character named Nadia. It’s set in a post apocalypse where the last remnants of the human species hide from an automated space defense system called ARGUS that’s scoured Earth and left Nadia and her crew to fight for their future against overwhelming odds. Its Steam page notes it’s “inspired by the landmark style of 80s and 90s prestige anime” and includes Japanese voice actors heard in classics ranging from Neon Genesis Evangelion to Gundam.

The game is meant to replicate the speed of arcade-style flight games, though it includes deep customization options that allow the player to change Nadia’s ship appearance and loadout, with “40 unlockable weapons from multiple classes with upgradable attributes.” Rogue Flight’s story mode includes nine different stages and a branching narrative, but it also provides a roguelike mode that centers its action more fully.

Rogue Flight has a general 2024 launch date. While we’re waiting for further news, you can add it to your wishlist on Steam right here.

