Rogue Legacy 2 Scars: all locations

Want to know where you can find all the Rogue Legacy 2 Scars? After you beat the first boss, or Estuary as they’re known in the indie game, you get access to special challenges that unlock trophies, and Souls that you can use to buy powerful, permanent bonuses. However, to access these challenges in the first place, you need to find the corresponding Scar, which looks like a floating red rune, in specific areas of each biome.

Once you find any of the 16 Rogue Legacy Scars, enter the building to the right of the hub area to find Erebus instead of getting on Charon’s boat. Talk to him and select a challenge to get started. You’ll have unlimited tries to complete the challenge, so don’t worry about losing your character if they die here.

You’ll earn the aforementioned Souls when you complete any Scar challenge, which you can spend at the Soul Shop. You can reach the shop by climbing up to the gap in the ceiling using the objects on the right side of the room where Erebus is. Once you reach the shop, speak to the two hooded figures you find there.

Here are all of the Rogue Legacy 2 Scars locations:

Mending Erebus – defeat any Estuary, find Erebus to get the Scar, and finally unlock his house

– defeat any Estuary, find Erebus to get the Scar, and finally unlock his house A Simple Start – enter the Mending Erebus Scar, progress through the level until you find the second Scar next to Erebus

– enter the Mending Erebus Scar, progress through the level until you find the second Scar next to Erebus Heavy Weapons – enter the Mending Erebus Scar and progress until you find a fireplace. Use magic on the wall to the right and walk through until you reach the Scar

– enter the Mending Erebus Scar and progress until you find a fireplace. Use magic on the wall to the right and walk through until you reach the Scar Two Masters – at the beginning of Citadel Agartha , jump onto the lantern, then use the canopy talent to create a platform so you can pick up the Scar (requirements: defeat Estuary Lamech and unlock Ranger class)

– at the beginning of , jump onto the lantern, then use the canopy talent to create a platform so you can pick up the Scar (requirements: defeat Estuary Lamech and unlock Ranger class) Narrow Praxis – go inside Pizza Mundi in the Axis Mundi region, then destroy the logs at the end of the room. Press the interact button to clamber through the crack in the wall where you’ll find the Scar after some exploring (requirements: defeat the Void Beasts in Axis Mundi and unlock Dwarf class)

– go inside Pizza Mundi in the region, then destroy the logs at the end of the room. Press the interact button to clamber through the crack in the wall where you’ll find the Scar after some exploring (requirements: defeat the Void Beasts in Axis Mundi and unlock Dwarf class) Bladed Rose – go to Kerguelen Plateau and find the statue that gives you the double jump heirloom. There is a breakable wall on the side of the cliff that you can bust open by either jumping down and casting a spell or using the Barbarian’s War Cry talent. Enter the door inside the cave and climb down until you find the Scar (requirements: defeat Estuary Naamah)

– go to and find the statue that gives you the double jump heirloom. There is a breakable wall on the side of the cliff that you can bust open by either jumping down and casting a spell or using the Barbarian’s War Cry talent. Enter the door inside the cave and climb down until you find the Scar (requirements: defeat Estuary Naamah) Closed Space – head into the Pishon Dry Lake lore room that’s protected by purple barriers and press the interact button on the barrel to the far left side of the screen. This is a secret door and leads directly to a new Scar (requirements: defeat Estuary Enoch)

– head into the lore room that’s protected by purple barriers and press the interact button on the barrel to the far left side of the screen. This is a secret door and leads directly to a new Scar (requirements: defeat Estuary Enoch) Automatons – go to the storeroom in Pishon Dry Lake and press the interact button on the highest barrel on the largest stack of barrels and boxes. Go through the lore room until you reach the second book and use a spell or talent on the wall to your right. Enter the secret door in this cave and go to the right to find the Scar (requirements: defeat Estuary Tubal)

– go to the storeroom in and press the interact button on the highest barrel on the largest stack of barrels and boxes. Go through the lore room until you reach the second book and use a spell or talent on the wall to your right. Enter the secret door in this cave and go to the right to find the Scar (requirements: defeat Estuary Tubal) Spreading Poison – in Stygian Study , head outside the building above the Void Beast Gongheads and use a spell or talent to blow a hole in the right side of the roof. Head into the secret room to find the Scar (requirements: defeat Prime Lamech)

– in , head outside the building above the Void Beast Gongheads and use a spell or talent to blow a hole in the right side of the roof. Head into the secret room to find the Scar (requirements: defeat Prime Lamech) Preserver of Life – this Scar is on the gatehouse roof in Axis Mundi at the end of the area (requirements: defeat Prime Void Beasts)

The Rebel’s Road – break the wall inside the Kerguelen Plateau lore room and use the ‘enter room’ button about halfway through the tunnel to find a secret area with a Scar inside (requirements: defeat Prime Naamah)

– this Scar is on the gatehouse roof in at the end of the area (requirements: defeat Prime Void Beasts) The Rebel’s Road – break the wall inside the Kerguelen Plateau lore room and use the ‘enter room’ button about halfway through the tunnel to find a secret area with a Scar inside (requirements: defeat Prime Naamah) The Two Lovers – inside Enoch’s Observatory , where you find the item to inflict bonus damage against Enoch, use the interact button to walk across the bridge. Climb to the top of the tower and jump down the other side, hugging the wall to your left. At the bottom, there is a secret door leading to this Scar (requirements: defeat Prime Enoch)

– inside , where you find the item to inflict bonus damage against Enoch, use the interact button to walk across the bridge. Climb to the top of the tower and jump down the other side, hugging the wall to your left. At the bottom, there is a secret door leading to this Scar (requirements: defeat Prime Enoch) Nightmare Premonitions – in Citadel Argatha , find the room with the lanterns leading towards a chest and use a spell or a talent about halfway up on the wall to the left. This will open a tower filled with lore rooms. Climb to the top of the tower and look to the right to find the Scar (requirements: defeat Prime Irad)

– in , find the room with the lanterns leading towards a chest and use a spell or a talent about halfway up on the wall to the left. This will open a tower filled with lore rooms. Climb to the top of the tower and look to the right to find the Scar (requirements: defeat Prime Irad) The Atlantis Spire – head into Pishon Dry Lake and continue until you find a tuning fork near a teleportation portal. Drop down off the bridge and use a spell or talent on the wall to the left, close to the water’s surface. Enter the secret door in the cave to find the Scar (requirements: defeat Prime Tubal, then restart the run and avoid beating any Estuaries)

– head into and continue until you find a tuning fork near a teleportation portal. Drop down off the bridge and use a spell or talent on the wall to the left, close to the water’s surface. Enter the secret door in the cave to find the Scar (requirements: defeat Prime Tubal, then restart the run and avoid beating any Estuaries) The Armada – in Far Shores , jump across the lake to the right of the yellow teleportation portal to find a rock with the Scar on top (requirements: defeat Prime Tubal)

– in , jump across the lake to the right of the yellow teleportation portal to find a rock with the Scar on top (requirements: defeat Prime Tubal) Divergent Dimensions – use your skills to get back up towards the tutorial area. Hit the lanterns to reach the top of the tower and jump over to the wooden wall with arrows stuck in it. Double jump and dash to the left, and you should reach a platform with a campfire nearby. Press down and jump while standing on the campfire to drop to a secret passage. Drop down one more level and run to the right to find a secret door. Drop to the bottom of this new area and use the mysterious key to enter this room with the final Scar (requirements: defeat Prime Cain)

Those are the locations of all the Rogue Legacy 2 Scars. It may take you a while to get every single one of them as you need to play New Game Plus continuously to fight all of the Prime bosses, but once you find all of the Scars, you’ve pretty much completed the game. So why not look at the best Roguelike games to find yet another great game to enjoy?