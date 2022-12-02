Warhammer 40k RPG Rogue Trader alpha opens next week

The early access alpha for Warhammer 40k RPG game Rogue Trader begins next week for players who have pre-ordered editions that include that benefit. Developer Owlcat Games says the Rogue Trader alpha will begin December 7, and players who have pre-ordered either the ‘Developer’s Digital Pack’ or the collector’s edition will be able to start exploring the Koronus Expanse on that day.

Rogue Trader is the first classic-style RPG game to be set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe, and it’s coming from the developers of Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous. Players will take the role of a privateer gang sent out by the emperor of mankind to chart the unpredictable and dangerous Koronus Expanse.

To join in at this stage of early access, you’ll need to have purchased a premium edition of the game. The Developer’s Digital Pack runs $99 USD (about £80.49), and the collector’s edition (which includes an 8-inch/20cm painted statue, art book, a rogue trader’s banner, and collector’s box) costs $299 (£243).

We don’t know a whole lot more about Warhammer 40k: Rogue Trader yet, although Owlcat has hinted that the combat system will use a cover system – no sense in standing around in the open when the plasma bolts start flying, we always say.

