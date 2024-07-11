When a game gets delayed there’s this dance performed where people try to work out if the delay is positive for the title or if it implies a lack of confidence. Most of the time it’s easy to tell which is the case, and thankfully for Warhammer 40k: Rogue Trader which has just delayed its first DLC it appears to be for all the right reasons. So while the Void Shadows DLC won’t be appearing for a little while yet – it doesn’t feel like a cause for commiserations.

Warhammer 40k: Rogue Trader is already a hefty RPG and the upcoming Void Shadows expansion will make it even heftier. Sending you into the depths of your own voidship in the company of a brand new companion, the Death Cult Assassin Kibellah, it promises to add roughly 15 hours of content to the game. One of the many themes of Warhammer 40k as a setting revolves around technology we as humans no longer fully comprehend, so it’s easy to imagine the horrors that may be lurking in the dark in the vast unexplored decks of your own ship.

Originally scheduled for a launch in August, this DLC has now been pushed back by a few weeks. “We’ve been putting everything we have into the development of [Void Shadows], but we now see that while the new additions to the game are awesome, the technical quality is not quite there yet,” says developer Owlcat in an announcement post. “That’s why we’ve decided to spend some additional time on polishing and eradicating anything that might spoil your experience as you investigate the darkest corners of your voidship or romance a new companion.”

While this isn’t the best news for the studio or fans of the game looking to dive into the DLC, it is somewhat heartening to see a developer be self aware enough about its product to know when it needs more work. It would definitely be better to quash technical problems before – rather than after – launch, after all.

Warhammer 40k: Rogue Trader Void Shadows will now release on Tuesday September 24. You can read the full text of the developer’s statement over on the Steam announcement post.

