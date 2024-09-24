The thing you must remember about the universe of Warhammer 40k is that it isn’t ours, despite some similarities. One key difference is that, unless proven otherwise in an Event Horizon-esque experiment, I’m pretty sure our reality doesn’t float upon a gestalt ocean made up of the most horrifying emotions from a multitude of species. In this fictional universe, traversing this galaxy means sailing through those terrifying depths. In Warhammer 40k Rogue Trader you do so in your voidship – which is the focus of the new DLC, Void Shadows, and you can play it now.

There are two characters at the heart of this new Warhammer 40k Rogue Trader DLC. The first is your ship, the von Valancius voidship, which is your home and mobile base as you adventure through the RPG. The other is new companion Kibellah, a Death Cult assassin who can pledge her service to you or even become your love interest, if that’s your thing.

In a turnaround from the full game, this is a journey into your voidship rather than using your voidship as a means of transport itself. A mysterious threat has arisen in the dark, uncharted bowels of your colossal ship and it wants to bring ruin to you and your noble family. In a departure for most Warhammer 40k titles, it looks like it’ll be the Genestealer Cults you’re facing, which helps it differ from games like Space Marine 2, Darktide, or the Dawn of War series.

What makes the Genestealer Cults a fascinating foe in Void Shadows is their insidious nature. While some stages in the Genestealer breeding cycle are too obvious to hide, most are pretty similar to normal humans, meaning you’ll never know who’s been taken over by the hive-mind. Anyone can be an enemy, and even trusted crew might be twisted into unwilling service of their dark, Tyranid gods.

The Void Shadows DLC for Warhammer 40k Rogue Trader is out now, and you can grab it either as an individual purchase or as part of the game’s season pass. If you’d like to know more, head over to Steam to check it out.

You should also keep an eye on our guide to the best Warhammer 40k games for all your grimdark needs, and our list of the best space games you can play on PC will keep your head among the stars.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.