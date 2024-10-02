Rogue Waters, a pirate-themed tactical roguelike from developer

Ice Code Games, is sailing up the Steam charts and netting some strong user reviews along the way. It casts you as Captain Cutter, a pirate striving for power and treasure. Gameplay-wise, it’s a mix of tactical ship combat with some roguelike elements.

The battles in Rogue Waters are far from simple. Not only do the encounters change procedurally with each run, but you can also summon giant sea creatures to help you out. Procedural world design is something a lot of the best roguelike games do, so the hook for me is the supernatural elements. Who doesn’t want to summon Cthulhu for a fight?

Between runs, you can customize your ship’s cannons and artillery, change your crew, and unlock permanent skill upgrades. Ice Code Games is the team behind Hard West 2. Rogue Waters is currently sitting at Very Positive on Steam from 109 reviews, and it’s making its way up the top seller’s charts.

Rogue Waters is out now on Steam at $19.99, with a 20% discount for launch week.

If Rogue Waters doesn’t float your boat, we have a list of the best pirate games you can buy now. If the tactical side interests you though, we also have a list of the best strategy games released this year.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.