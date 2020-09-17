Next week’s free game from the Epic Games Store is a new remaster of a tycoon classic

Next week’s free game from the Epic Games Store is a special one: it’s the all-new remaster of Rollercoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition, the enhanced version of Frontier Development’s 2006 classic amusement park management sim.

Rollercoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition is enhanced for modern PCs, taking advantage of current graphics hardware and supporting widescreen 1080p resolutions. This new edition is launching September 24 on both Steam and the Epic Games Store, but for its first week of availability you’ll be able to pick it up free at Epic. After that, you’ll have to pay the retail price (neither store currently has that listed as of this writing).

The complete edition includes both the Soaked! and Wild! expansion packs. Soaked! adds the ability to build water parks and aquariums, whilst Wild! adds a lot of the Zoo Tycoon-style animal exhibits and safari-themed rides and attractions. Frontier says this complete edition includes more than 300 coasters and rides, 500 pieces of scenery to place, 60 different shops and services, and 20 animal species.

Here’s a trailer:

If you’re into management games or building games, Rollercoaster Tycoon 3: Complete Edition is one you’ll almost certainly want to check out. It’s may also be of interest to anyone who’s recently watched the new HBO documentary Class Action Park, which is about one of the deadliest American amusement parks to ever exist.