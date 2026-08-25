RollerCoaster Tycoon Wonderworks announced, drawing inspiration from the originals

In a surprise reveal at Gamescom, the RollerCoaster Tycoon series is returning once again to PC, with a brand new entry that pays tribute to the original iterations.

Atari and Springloaded, the indie studio behind games such as Let's Build a Zoo, have announced RollerCoaster Tycoon Wonderworks - a new entry in the series, with a trailer shown off during Gamescom's Opening Night Live.

The previous PC-focused instalment in the series, RollerCoaster Tycoon World, wasn't the finest moment in the franchise, with Steam reviews of the game still showing as 'mostly negative' nearly a decade on from its release. Since then, Planet Coaster (which was released just one day after), and Planet Coaster 2, have gone on to dominate the theme park building genre on PC.

This time round though, the latest RollerCoaster Tycoon game looks less like a direct rival to Planet Coaster 2 and more like a tribute to the original titles that brought the RollerCoaster Tycoon franchise to fame. It brings back the classic isometric camera from the first games, paired with a new visual art style that'll make your park creations look like a miniature plastic diorama. The retro-inspired UI, seen in new screenshots, also hints at how this game will be heavily inspired by the originals.

The game also brings an overhauled rollercoaster design mode, along with a physics model that means you'll want to make sure your coaster designs stay on the rails before unleashing them on the public. A random event mechanic introduces disasters and ride breakdowns to your park, ensuring you'll have to keep on top of issues even once you think you've built the perfect park.

From the beginning, our vision was to imagine what RollerCoaster Tycoon would look like if it were designed today while staying true to the systems that made players fall in love with the original games. That idea guided every decision we made. We wanted to preserve the satisfaction of building thriving parks, designing unforgettable coasters and solving the management challenges that keep everything running, while introducing new systems that create memorable stories every time you play. Whether everything runs perfectly or descends into complete chaos, those moments become part of your park's story James Barnard, Founder and Lead Developer at Springloaded

The game arrives in early access on Steam this winter, priced at $24.99, for players who want their first taste. This early access period will be used to polish the game before a final finished version later down the line, which will also release on console in addition to PC.