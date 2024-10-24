More than 20 years after it first arrived, Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake brings the classic PS2-era strategy game back with a full-scale overhaul. The more tactical counterpart to developer Koei Tecmo’s beloved Dynasty Warriors series, Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 introduces a Crusader Kings 3 blend of tactics and drama to the legendary setting. Its original release only reached PC in Japan, however, with players in the west just given the PlayStation 2 version. Now, you can relive the iconic military tale once again, and the first major revamp in the long-running series is already proving popular on Steam.

Established in the much-loved setting of the novel of the same name, Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake tells the oft-recounted story of the Three Kingdoms period of Chinese history. This sprawling grand strategy game lets you choose from every single officer to become your hero, including all the names you want – Liu Bei, Zhuge Liang, Cao Cao, Sun Ce, Sun Da and Xiao Qiao, Yuan Shao, and of course the notorious Lu Bu.

Rebuilt from the ground up with new graphics that combine 2D ink paintings with 3D maps and combat scenarios, the remake is a dramatic update from the original 2001 release. It boasts more than 55 scenarios to test your skills across an 80-year timespan, giving you free rein to approach the Three Kingdoms tale in whatever way you prefer. You even have the power to change the way events unfold, and the relationships forged between your officers.

Map out your chosen hero’s relationship – who are their sworn siblings, trusted above all others? Who are they at odds with, and who becomes their greatest rival? As you forge bonds, you’ll get bonuses both in battle and on the strategy layer. Command your armies across Civilization-style hex grids, manage your cities and settlements, and determine how to approach clashes between your most powerful officers and those of your foes.

Launched on Steam today, Thursday October 24, Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake has already blown past more than 10,000 concurrent players. That’s an impressive start, and likely to grow even further as the week rolls on. If you’re tempted to join, buy the game before Wednesday November 6 and you’ll also get an additional scenario, ‘Valor Triumphs,’ depicting a conflict between Gongsun Zan and Lu Bu.

Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake is out now on Steam, priced at $59.99 / £49.99 for the standard edition or $89.99 / £69.99 to get the digital deluxe edition. Find it right here.

