Post-apocalyptic settings are rarely this beautiful, but roguelike city builder Roots of Yggdrasil is a different breed. Inspired by Norse mythology and set in the wake of Ragnarok, it’s left to your tribe to explore the fractured World Tree. Blending Civilization style hex-grid city building and the roguelike deckbuilding of Slay the Spire, this strategy game is one of the prettiest you’ll see all year, and you can grab it at a special discount right now as it leaves Steam Early Access.

As Viking leader Sunna, you’re faced with navigating a broken world in the face of the calamity that killed the gods. Trapped in a time loop, this roguelike strategy game sets you in a race against time to build settlements as you explore the nine realms, attempting to reach the top of the World Tree. Your journey across the Roots of Yggdrasil will see you exploring procedurally generated islands, handling numerous events and encounters along the way, as you stay one step ahead of the Ginnungagap – the spreading, endless void.

Fail in your journey, and you’ll return back to The Holt, ready to start again. From this hub you’ll have the ability to unlock additional mechanics and upgrades to help you make it closer to your goal next time. Perhaps even more important will be the lessons learned, however – Root’s of Yggdrasil’s intuitive UI and eye-catching design belies a game that’s complex and rich with mechanics, but take it one step at a time and you’ll find a rewarding level of depth.

Having been in early access since January 2024 and boasting a very positive 91% Steam review score from players thus far, the 1.0 launch of Roots of Yggdrasil is finally upon us. The update brings new playable scion Eir, the Forsaken Valkyrie to the table, whose playstyle emphasizes “taking risks and creating danger in order to exploit it.” She can actively spawn threats on the map, earning additional Might for doing so that then rewards you with bonus population as you spend it.

There’s a new housing type in 1.0, too – Great Halls, expansive buildings that can be upgraded by placing Hall Houses next to them to grow your population and earn additional resources. There are also lots more building options to look forward to, from Raiding Camps to Fighter’s Guilds, and plenty of additional artifacts that open the potential to adopt even more varied play styles. Finally, a range of new events and adventures ensures that even if you’ve been playing in early access, there’s plenty more to uncover in 1.0.

Roots of Yggdrasil is out now on Steam. To celebrate it leaving early access, you can buy it at a 20% discount through Friday September 13, meaning you’ll pay just $10.39 / £8.79, down from its usual price of $12.99 / £10.99. If you think you’ve got what it takes to survive among the ashes of Ragnarok, head here to pick it up for yourself.

