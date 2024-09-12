Elder Scrolls 6 might be a ways off, so build your own RPG for cheap

Elder Scrolls 6, Fallout 5, and The Witcher 4. There are a lot of great RPGs in the works, but they’re still, most likely, a long way off. Maybe you can ease the anticipation of a new Bethesda or CDPR game by making your own version. Thanks to the latest Humble Bundle, you can get a range of spectacular RPG Maker assets that let you tap into your creative side and kickstart your own game development journey. All you need is The Ultimate RPG Maker Experience Humble Bundle, which combines all the tools necessary to create a diverse range of games.

If you’ve always wanted to create something that could one day be regarded as one of the best RPG games of all time, or even one of the best PC games overall, you’ll know that getting started can be the hardest part. Luckily for you, this RPG Maker MZ Humble Bundle gives you everything you need to get the ball rolling – and at 89% off too.

RPG Maker MZ is particularly appealing, for budding developers. This versatile piece of RPG-building software allows you to build JRPG games from scratch, even if you have a limited prior knowledge of game design or programming.

This bundle comes with a range of additional assets that can be used in combination with RPG Maker MZ, including the Character Generator Pack, 3D Particle Effect Pack, and the Fantasy Generator – Armor Parts Set, allowing you to further expand your creations as your confidence grows.

In total The Ultimate RPG Player Experience Humble Bundle has over $618 / £472.09 worth of game dev content for just $65 / £49.28. Not only does this include loads of RPG Maker software, but also Pixel Game Maker MV and three of its DLCs.

Do note that this bundle is only available until Thursday September 19, 2024, so make sure to snap it up before then to avoid missing out.

This Humble Bundle supports Child’s Play Charity, which raises funds to provide video games and game systems for sick children in hospitals. Each time you buy the bundle, you’re helping to support this charity.

