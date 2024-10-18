RTS Tactical Warfare has already made first contact with the public thanks to an earlier playtest, but with its release right around the corner and Steam Next Fest currently running, you can get your hands on a demo of this souped-up Command and Conquer style RTS game right now. If you’ve ever been one to grab a big ball of medium tanks, sending them to plow through your opponent’s base while cackling to yourself, then this may be the title for you.

While on the face of it RTS Tactical Warfare may just look like a direct homage to legendary series Command and Conquer, there’s plenty going on that helps it stand out as its own thing. We’ve previously covered some of its unique features, but for me it’s the way you can quickly queue up a whole base in seconds that really sets it apart as something that understands the legacy of RTS games and which rough edges to sand off.

Similar to games like StarCraft 2 or Warcraft 3, you can place a bunch of different buildings that will get constructed when (and if) resources are ready. Instead of having to zoom back home every few minutes to put down a new turret or block off a route with a bit of concrete, you can simply plan out your base and let the game build stuff when it can. It looks to free up a ton of your time to concentrate on what really matters – the great game of war.

There are also some neat features related to sending your troops on a particular route instead of relying on the wargamer’s perennial nightmare – pathfinding – and a distinct camera view that should open up a ton of tactical options for the armchair general.

If that sounds like it’s your carafe of claret, then you’re in luck as you can play the game for free right now. The RTS Tactical Warfare demo is available as part of Steam Next Fest, meaning you can play a slice until at least Monday October 21. Head over to the game’s store page to learn more and maybe give it a whirl for yourself.

Should you need something else in your life, our guides to the best strategy games and the best 4X games will ensure all strategic geniuses have everything you’ll ever need.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.