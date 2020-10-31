Ruined King, the League of Legends single-player RPG, will arrive early 2021

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, that single-player League of Legends RPG, has a release window. League of Legends fans can expect to begin questing in the realm of Runeterra in early 2021.

Announced during The Game Awards last year, Ruined King is a party-based RPG game that involves bringing together a group of LoL champions to battle a common enemy. Action will take place across two specific corners of Runeterra: the port of Bilgewater, rife with sea monsters and smuggles, and the Shadow Isles, an island covered in the Black Mist.

Combat is turn-based, and it’ll be the first time League ventures into multi-platform territory, published under the Riot Forge label for League of Legends spin-offs. “Ruined King will be the first single-player game to bring the LoL universe to both consoles and PC,” Leanne Loombe, head of Riot Forge at Riot Games, says in a press release. “We are excited to take this plunge into exploring stories and champions that players have enjoyed over the years, and can’t wait for our players to embark on this new adventure with us.”

Ahri, Braum, Illaoi, Miss Fortune, Pyke, and Yasuo are the six champions players can use, and you can see them rendered in the cel-shaded art-style in the trailer below. The project is developed by Airship Syndicate, of Darksiders Genesis and Battle Chasers: Nightwar fame. “We couldn’t resist the chance to work with Riot Forge to expand the epic world of Runeterra,” Joe Madureira, CEO of Airship Syndicate, commented. “These are some of our own favourite champions, and we can’t wait for players to see how we brought the characters, creatures, and environments of Runeterra to life.”

Here’s the official announcement trailer:

Watch this space for more Ruined King: A League of Legends Story information when we have it. In the meantime, here’s everything on LoL patch 10.23.