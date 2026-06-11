Runescape Dragonwilds Umbral Sands finally has a date, and the sun itself is your biggest threat

Runescape Dragonwilds' next major content drop is coming, and Umbral Sands is not even a fortnight away. The survival game's third big update will send you to a sprawling desert region that's riddled with Kalphites and Kot'Haar, but fortunately you'll have guardian of the dead Icthlarin on side. As you journey through the sands, you'll encounter dragons, magic carpets, and Dragonwilds' take on Runescape's iconic Fight Cave.

The Runescape Dragonwilds Umbral Sands teaser is very, well, desert-y. If you're like Anakin Skywalker, this might not be the biome for you, but fortunately there's a nice lava-filled area to go and get toasty in. On second thoughts, maybe taking a relaxing dip in the region's oasis might be the better option. But, of course, you're not here to take respite. There's a dirty great dragon called Fuzan who's been causing chaos in Umbral Sands for quite some time, reducing what was once a "thriving civilization," according to Jagex, to a decrepit, sandy wasteland.

The desert itself is incredibly unforgiving, and spending too much time in the sun will scorch you, rapidly draining your thirst and hunger, before sapping away at your health. If you've played Dune Awakening, then you'll already know that sticking to the shadows and wearing proper attire is your best bet. I can't imagine you'll find a stillsuit here, so you'll have to make do. Nighttime isn't safe, either, as Fuzan attacks from the sky, while his Red Lesser Dragon legion goes to ground.

Of course, where there are dragons there is dragonhide, and you'll want to gather up as much of it as possible to craft the new red dragonhide armor. You'll definitely need this, alongside the new Adamant equipment, to take on the Fight Cave located at the bottom of Fuzan's Tower. As with Runescape's version of the legendary mini-game, you'll face off against waves of progressively-stronger Kot'Haar, with the coveted Fire Cape up for grabs. Jagex hasn't said anything about Jad making an appearance, so we'll have to see if the OG one-shot king will materialize.

The Fight Cave and Fuzan aren't the only major challenges you'll face in Umbral Sands. The Nightmare Crucible is said to be "a test to push you to greatness," which will reward you with rare materials that can be used to forge "even more 'masterful' weapons in the near future" - cryptic. Before you can scoop up said rewards, though, you'll have to actually get there. Dragonwilds' Terrorbird may provide a swifter way of getting around, but your avian friend won't be of much use in the desert. Instead, you'll be able to hop on a magic carpet, which will safely ferry you across those nefarious quicksand pits.

Runescape Dragonwilds Umbral Sands launches on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. It's shaping up to be a fabulous update, providing new gear tiers and more challenging content. Just make sure you take advantage of its new building pieces to keep yourself safe from the region's impossibly high UV index.