Halloween is by far my favorite time of year in an MMO. Jack-o’-lanterns adorn the streets, ghostly quests become available, and there’s all manner of gothic attire to unlock. The RuneScape Field of Screams quest is one of the spooky season’s best, with the 2024 Harvest Hollow event launching in full swing. There’s a brand new hub, plenty of activities to get involved in, and the Horsemen of the Apocalypse even make an appearance.

The biggest addition to RuneScape in the Harvest Hollow event is undoubtedly the hub of the same name. With purple, overcast skies, dancing skeletons in fedoras playing brass, and the Five Horsemen calling the camp home, the MMORPG is welcoming the scary season properly.

You can partake in the Field of Screams quest, where the bickering Horsemen set you an array of challenges in the hopes you’ll prove yourself. Everyone’s here, from the well-known Death, Pestilence, War, Famine, and of course… Frank. The Horsemen also bid you travel across Gielinor with the goal of frightening some of your favorite NPCs, in an effort to get them all in the spine-chilling spirit.

Around the Hollow, there are mini-tasks that reward you with extra XP for Prayer, Archaeology, Summoning, and Theivery. If that’s not enough, the Maize Maze is a challenge that’s less about not getting lost, and more about fighting off three huge bosses. A giant spider and glowing T-Rex skeleton stand in your way, but beating them is definitely worth it. New spooky tokens, clan confections, and boss drops like a pumpkin-headed outfit are all available.

During the event, every Sunday at 8pm game time your clan confections will also be tallied up, with everyone (not just the winners) getting some devilish rewards. The RuneScape Harvest Hollow Halloween event is running from now until Monday November 4, with plenty to get stuck into during that time.

If RuneScape isn’t enough to keep you busy there are even more new MMOs to check out, and even some single-player MMOs if you prefer to venture out alone.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.