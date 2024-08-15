An odd thing about MMOs is that no matter how difficult you make them, die-hard players will always cry out for more. Even throwbacks to older, tougher times like World of Warcraft Classic have been inundated with requests for hardcore modes, and last year Blizzard obliged – making some players very happy indeed. Now it’s the turn of Runescape, which outlined what fans can expect over the next year, with a much-requested challenge mode coming to the game.

Group Ironman is something fans have been wanting for a long time and Jagex has now confirmed that it’s on the way for Runescape. This new mode will let up to five friends team up and enjoy the game together, with no XP bonuses and no way to get any benefits from other players. It means you’re all locked in together as you level up through the MMORPG, but don’t worry – it’s not all tough stuff. Group storage, new achievements that’ll help guide your journey, and unique cosmetics will be coming to the mode. It’s apparently nearing release, and should be launching in October or November of this year.

In addition to making things tougher for those wanting a more punishing experience, there’s more to come through the rest of 2024. For those wanting more from woodcutting and fletching, they’re next in the firing line for cap increases to 110 with new trees and weapons to take advantage of. Speaking of skilling, a new Skilling Boss is set to hit the game along with an accompanying quest – the Gate of Elidinis and Ode of the Devourer, respectively. The quest will launch on Monday September 16 with the new boss landing on Monday September 23.

Looking ahead to 2025, Jagex has shown some of the stuff that’s a little further out. Skilling’s profitability will get an overhaul, in response to concerns about the viability of making money through skilling. Crafting and Runecrafting will both get skill cap updates to 110 in the first half of the year, and players will be returning to the Desert Storyline late 2024 before continuing throughout 2025.

There’s plenty more on the way too, from seasonal events to a new Necromancy conjure and a look ahead to a map expansion even further out – all of which you can learn more about on the official blog post. With plenty to look forward to, Runescape fans are understandably very excited about the future of the game, with Jagex’s reveals helping fan the flame of positivity into a merry little bonfire.

