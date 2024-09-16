RuneScape just got a new quest, and it’s teasing quite the challenge

Buckle up, because a brand new RuneScape story quest just dropped. You’ll be joining some unlikely allies in the MMORG with the ‘Ode of the Devourer’ quest, as we visit a mysterious land to continue the Requiem for a Dragon storyline and further explore the Sanctum of Rebirth. Not long after this it’s time for the next skilling boss to rear their head, so now’s the time to get prepared.

You can dive into RuneScape’s Ode of the Devourer quest right now, and if you’ve been enjoying the MMORPG’s Sanctum of Rebirth content, this is the next chapter in that saga. You’re joining forces with the god of the dead Icthlarin this time as they fight off Amascut’s curse, and I for one can’t wait.

“The Ode of the Devourer Story Quest is steeped in lore and, upon completion, unlocks access to the upcoming Gate of Elidinis Skilling Boss, launching on Monday September 23 for RuneScape members,” Jagex adds. The quest also sets up the Gate of Elidinis Shard Hunt event on the same day, so you’ve got a lot to look forward to as well.

Keep in mind that you need to have beaten both the ‘Requiem for a Dragon’ and ‘Soul Searching’ quests to unlock this RuneScape content. Then again beating Amascut’s curse nets you four 50k XP Lamps, giving you a tidy skill boost for whatever you need to level up.

RuneScape Sanctum of Rebirth has already given us our first-ever boss dungeon in the game as well. There are three tough enemies to fight on either normal or hard difficulty, and new Tier 95 Magic Weapons to grab if you haven’t already.

Otherwise, you can look to the future of RuneScape, as Jagex has laid out all of its plans from now until 2025. We’ve still got the group Ironman mode, multiple skilling updates, quests, and events to come – so you’d better start marking your calendars.

RuneScape Ode to the Devourer is available as of Monday September 16, but you need to be a paying member to play.

