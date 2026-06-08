Runescape's "biggest visual overhaul" in over a decade has arrived, and its fresh faces are a huge improvement

While Runescape proper may follow a more modern approach to MMO design than its Old School sibling, the years certainly could've been kinder to it. This year, Jagex has gone to town on bringing RS' visual fidelity up several notches, and its player avatars are next on the list. When you log in after the latest update, available now, you may find that your character is looking a little more life-like than usual.

Revealed in a new video, the new player avatars sport, as 'Mod Ante' notes, "a remastered look that still feels like Runescape." Faces look somewhat real now, rather than a smattering of suggestive polygons, and the body models have been rebuilt with much greater fidelity. It's impressive to see such a dramatic shift, while maintaining the spirit of what came before.

There are new customization options, too, with fresh hairstyles, facial hair options, and glamorous garms to better bring about that idealized version of yourself. This is all bolstered by the recent graphical rendering fixes, which should help your mini-me pop.

Jagex calls this "the biggest visual overhaul to come to Runescape in over a decade," and it's been simmering away for some time. According to principal concept artist David 'Mod Barker' Barker, work on Runescape's revamped avatars began back in 2021. "It's been cooking for longer than we'd like to admit," Barker says. The grind's been worth it, though, as the redefined characters all look great.

Runescape's 'Road to Restoration' roadmap has certainly kept Jagex very busy so far this year, and the MMO's all the better for it. The removal of its egregious Treasure Hunter monetization system back in January was the first domino to fall. This has swiftly been followed by UI refreshes, cosmetic overhauls in major cities, combat modernization, a rebalanced early game, and a host of other improvements.

This isn't the end, of course. Throughout the rest of the year we can expect balance tweaks to mid and late-game content, Grand Exchange improvements, and more. It's a truly exciting time for Runescape, and its latest update is yet another step towards Jagex's ambitious end goal.