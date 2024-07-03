Huge Runescape and OSRS event RuneFest is back and bigger than ever

RuneFest is a celebration of all things RuneScape. It’s a place for the community to gather alongside content creators, cosplayers, and friends to take part in OSRS-themed activities and get announcements about what’s coming in the game. There are LAN zones, merch stalls, competitions, and awards. This year’s RuneFest had to be postponed when event partner Player 1 collapsed, but now RuneFest has been rescheduled as an independent event for 2025. With an extra 1,000 tickets on sale, the biggest Runescape and OSRS event is about to get even bigger.

The greatest celebration of all things RuneScape and Old School RuneScape is back on track. RuneFest will now be taking place Saturday March 1 and Sunday March 2, 2025 at the NEC arena in Birmingham, England, where fans of the MMORPG can gather together for an entire weekend. All previously purchased tickets will still be eligible for entry, but, if you can’t make the new dates, you can also request a full refund. Also, camping will no longer be available as the event is not partnered with Insomnia any more, so everyone who bought the camping add on will automatically get their money back.

“We want to thank our fans for their patience while we found solutions to ensure RuneFest goes ahead,” RuneFest project lead Meredith Ford, says. “RuneFest is now a standalone, independently run event with the same ambition: bringing our wonderful community together to celebrate our games.”

The last RuneFest was all the way back in 2019, so fans have had to wait a long time to return to celebrating the game in real life. If you want to purchase one of the additional 1,000 tickets that just went live for RuneFest 2025, the team says they will be available in the near future. “We expect these new tickets to go on sale later in the summer,” RuneFest’s organizers explain, “and you’ll be given plenty of notice to get ready for it.”

If you want to join in the fun but are a little intimidated by the sheer size and longevity of Jagex’s hit, our Old School Runescape beginner’s guide can help you get started. Alternatively, you could play another RPG while you wait for RuneFest.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.