After two decades of any online game, brand-new content and rewards are incredibly welcome. The best MMORPGs keep evolving, listening to player feedback, and introducing reasons to keep your subscription ticking over. The new Runescape Sanctum of Rebirth does exactly that. This new content is jam-packed with challenges, rewards, and ways to play alone or with friends – just be ready for a true gauntlet.

Jagex calls Runescape’s Sanctum of Rebirth the MMORPG’s first boss dungeon. It’s a brand new type of experience, that, unlike the elite dungeon variant, is a back-to-back boss rush of incredibly challenging encounters, without any extra mobs.

Sanctum of Rebirth features three bosses: Vermyx, Kezalam, and Nakatra. The further you get through the boss dungeon the more challenging it becomes, but this increases the rewards you’ll earn as well, with the new Tier 95 Magic Weapons, God Book The Scripture of Amascut, and the Prayer: Divine Rage all available as you progress. If you manage to defeat the run of bosses and get to the drop table at the end, you can grab even more high-value loot. Then, when you beat Sanctum of Rebirth on hard, you’ll get even more rewards like Tier 95 weapon upgrades and exclusive cosmetics, so it’s definitely worth attempting.

On that note, Runescape’s first boss dungeon has also been tailored for new and old players alike. So if, like me, you’re jumping back into the MMO after years away you can play it in normal mode, or you can crank it up to hard for some extra challenge and bonuses.

Runescape’s new boss dungeon also comes with a handful of fixes and improvements to the rest of the game, so now Herblore bombs shouldn’t clear animations from the ground, and Jagex has removed auto-attack hitmarks so that all background damage is more readable.

Sanctum of Rebirth is also part of a colossal and ongoing Runescape roadmap, with plenty of new events, updates, quests, and more on the way into 2025.

Runescape Sanctum of Rebirth is available to membership subscribers for free, starting Monday July 22. All you need to do is start a short quest chain near the docks of Um, and you’ll be in the new boss dungeon in no time.

If this reveal has you jumping back into Jagex’s MMO after all these years, or if you fancy trying it for the first time, we’ve put together all the Runescape system requirements for your rig, and how to get Runescape running on Steam Deck if you’d rather play it on the go.

