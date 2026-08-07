Rush is Real adds ex-Escape from Tarkov designer to its roster, and he hopes to "change the fabric" of videogames

Nomion Games - a brand new studio made up of myriad former Escape from Tarkov veterans - has just added a new titan to its roster. Former EFT Lead Game Designer, Jean Tyulegenov, joins ex-head of Battlestate Games' PR Dmitry Ogorodnikov and former PR Manager German Terekhov on Rush is Real, the studio's mysterious new FPS game.

We don't know much about Rush is Real at the moment. In an exclusive interview with PCGamesN, Ogorodnikov told us what it isn't, stressing that it won't be "another clone lost in a gray zone overloaded with noise. We're not making an amorphous game that can be confused with dozens of other tactical shooters where realism is mistaken for cluttered interfaces and unnecessary elements. We aim for simplicity - anything that doesn't serve the game's pace and clarity is ruthlessly cut." Strong words, certainly, but exciting ones.

Tyulegenov - who spent nine years with Battlestate - joins at a pivotal moment in the game's development cycle. Having refined the rollout of Tarkov's patches, while also streamlining its in-game NPC AI and events, he adds yet another layer of experience to an already stacked roster. Leaving Battlestate to "create new things" and "spend [his] time on ideas that actually have a shot at changing the fabric of reality for modern videogames," he joins Nomion as Rush is Real's Creative Director.

"Within this new project, I want to try and rebuild the core mechanism of player motivation. A lot of studios just copy the key mechanics of successful projects and slap on their own improvements, like a better UI or making it less tedious. With Rush is Real, we want to take a different path - building the game around a brand-new mechanic that isn't copied from anywhere else, while embedding that mechanic into familiar shooting, progression, and so on." His primary focus will be "direct development. I plan to channel most of my energy and effort specifically into the creative side - game design, the overall vision, and fleshing out the core idea of the game."

Speaking of core ideas, he also notes that Rush is Real was his concept. "The idea for this game is mine," he says. "The concept actually came to me while I was still working on Escape from Tarkov. It just wasn't possible to implement it there, so we decided to start our own studio and build a new game." Anyone who's seen the idea has "always had a very positive reaction to the concept and core mechanics," he recalls. "All these people are industry experts, and seeing them get so invested in the idea so quickly is something that still inspires me to this day."

As mentioned earlier, we haven't really seen anything when it comes to Rush is Real, but the team has opened a brand new Discord server, where Tyulegenov encourages prospective players to "drop [their] ideas and suggestions." If you join, you'll be able to reserve your in-game nickname ahead of release, and the first 10,000 members will also receive a "special in-game gift" when Rush is Real launches.

"The most important thing is for the game and its community, as a unified whole, to offer a shoulder to lean on in both good times and bad," Tulegenov says. "And if it helps even a hundred players, I'll be happy. Because that's how I'll know I'm creating something genuinely important and necessary for other people."