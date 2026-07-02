Rust's Common Ground update lets you set up clans, a shop, or kick back in your apartment

The July update for Rust, 'Common Ground' is finally here, bringing with it a set of patch notes and a huge amount of new features. Now, Facepunch is looking to its Monuments, adding two brand new ones: The Apartment Complex, which lets you rent rooms when getting started with a wipe, and Rentable Shops to sell items to other players.

A brand new Clan system is also arriving in Rust, proving that common ground can be found anywhere - well, as long as you manage it at the new Clan Tables. But that's not all, as progression changes to the survival game's Softcore mode also show up, with adjustments to when raids can actually take place, too.

The Apartment Complex lets you rent rooms that offer their own perks, all the way from basements up to penthouses. You'll also be able to find a master key if you're feeling particularly light-fingered, whether you're looking to steal from a room or at the second Monument. On the other side of the fence, if you're feeling business savvy, Rentable Shops let you set up and modify what's in stock, and you can even show off your personal style by changing up what appears on the shop's sign.

Softcore fans get a way to earn resources a bit faster, as a 2x multiplier has been added for animals, food, ore, and wood. And if you're someone who dreads raiding getting in the way of your decorating, you can now set aside plenty of time for creating a cozy space before setting out on a raid between 6 and 9pm on your server's local time. Just make sure you're inside a Tool Cupboard's radius.

According to Facepunch's patch notes, "Clans are a more advanced version of teams where you can have more members with different roles/permissions. There is a separate clan chat channel and announcement/MoTD text for communicating with clan members."

While the system is unavailable in hardcore mode (because you lot definitely don't want to make anything easier for yourselves), you're otherwise able to set these up and manage them at Clan Tables, and it'll give you functionality like seeing your members' locations if they're nearby when looking at a map.

Elsewhere, you'll find updated player animations when sprinting with a rifle or with one handed melee weapons, alongside 27 wallpapers to use within your base. The update also comes alongside plenty of improvements and fixes to dive into.

The Rust Common Ground update is live now.