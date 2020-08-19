Rust is turning fan designs into official merch

Everyone loves a bit of videogame merch, but imagine how much more if fans were able to have a hand in designing some. Well, you may not have to imagine – Rust developer Facepunch Studios has teamed up with merchandise site For Fans By Fans to launch a competition giving the survival game’s players a chance to get their Rust-inspired ideas turned into real-world goodies – but the submission date’s just around the corner.

As posted on the FFBF site, the merchandise design contest gives the multiplayer game’s fans the opportunity to submit designs based on Rust through the site’s Fan Forge area. The designs will then be judged by the Facepunch team, and selected designs will be turned into official merch, such as t-shirts, pillow cases, art prints, and more. Plus, the announcement says, “all selected designs will receive commission on all sales”. Sweet.

For the three best designs submitted, the companies are also giving away some nifty prizes. The grand prize winner will get a framed print from Facepunch, a copy of the dev’s ‘Complete Bundle’ on Steam, a copy of their winning merch, plus $50 (approximately £38) to spend on FFBF merch.

The two runners-up prizes are a copy of the Facebunch ‘Complete Bundle’ on Steam, copy of their winning merch, and the same amount as mentioned above to spend on FFBF merch, each.

How would you like to see your Rust themed design sold as official merchandise? Enter the Design Contest now! More details availble on the link. https://t.co/6C4yV0I6cS pic.twitter.com/zN2Twc9Iba — Rust (@playrust) July 23, 2020

If you’re keen to enter, it’s worth taking note of the contest’s guidelines, which ask for “something original, creative, and inspired by Rust”, and require entrants to be 18 years old or above, or “have guardian consent”. It also advises it won’t accept “mash-ups” or “cross-overs”.

The deadline for submission ends early next week (August 24 at 11:59 PT, August 25 at 02:59 ET / 07:59 BST), so chop-chop if you want to enter. You can also take a look at entries submitted so far here if you’d like to see what Rust’s fans have been cooking up for the competition.