The latest Rust update is an absolute nightmare for roof campers, but I welcome it with open arms

Occasionally, raiding a base in Rust can be more trouble than it's worth, especially if the owner of said base is stubborn and doesn't want all of their stuff stolen. Selfish really. Some players tend to take to the roof of their structure, out of harm's way, leaving me with very little recourse - until now.

The Upgrade Hard, Raid Harder update for the multiplayer game arrives this week, and with it comes a tool that will make the old sit-on-the-roof strategy almost obsolete. Rust is adding a mortar this week, meaning that I can land explosive projectiles on a target from a distance.

The tricky thing about assaulting a building is closing that gap - I can lob explosives, sure, but they only go as far as, well, I can throw them. A bullet generally has more range than my arm, so you can see my predicament in that I'm usually riddled with holes before I can get to the front door.

A mortar isn't the only thing that's coming with the new Rust update; the Tin Can alarm is getting a rework, as is the workbench, and while the Deep Sea loot is getting a nerf, the Boat Vendor now sells boat equipment. Go figure. There are also a ton of new naval achievements for me to dredge up from the depths, so it looks like, in between launching artillery, I'll be getting my feet wet.

The Rust Upgrade Hard, Raid Harder update goes live on Thursday May 7, at 11am PDT / 2pm EST / 7pm BST / 8pm CET. In preparation, I'm going to look up what the strongest roofs are in the game, because I've now just realized that it works both ways, and I'm going to be on the receiving end of several mortar strikes before the week is out. It's a bit unfair when I look at it that way.