Rust’s July update brings a new wounding system, entrance updates, and DLSS

It’s the first of the month, which means another new batch of updates and content for Facepunch’s survival game Rust. For July, we’ve got an overhauled wounding system coming – which Rust YouTuber Shadowfrax recently took a look at – as well as some updates to train and countryside tunnels, Nvidia DLSS, and more coming.

First up, the new wounding system. As explored in our recent story, this adds a second wounded state to the game that works alongside the existing one, incapacitation. From now on, as long as you haven’t fallen from a massive height, you’ll enter a crawling state if you get injured – and, like incapacitation, crawling also comes with a chance of recovery, though your odds are naturally better in this state. There’s a little bit of math involved: crawling currently has a 20% chance of recovery while being fully downed has only a 10% chance, though you can get a bonus of 25% on top of those odds if you’ve kept your character fed and hydrated enough.

If you’re unlucky and the check decides you’re not going to recover, you can be saved if you’re carrying a medkit – in your belt, not inventory – this will keep you alive. You won’t claim the health, and it’ll be used up, but you’ll get to live to tell the tale. There is one big exception, though – flinging yourself off or out of something high up won’t activate this feature.

Elsewhere in the update, Facepunch has tweaked train tunnel entrances. For example, stairwells can now be integrated into “a lot nicer inside monuments”, and you’ll find the stairwells and elevator shafts that take you down to train tunnels are “significantly shorter”. The devs have also refreshed the train tunnel entrances that spawn in the countryside, with reworked visuals and interior layouts that offer more tactical opportunities.

In the way of performance and visuals, the addition of Nvidia DLSS allows for the improvement of “Rust’s previous anti-aliasing options, with reduced temporal anti-aliasing, superior detail in the distance, and improved anti-aliasing on the game’s massive amount of foliage,” as Nvidia explains.

Oh, and after a whopping eight years, Rust has got a new trailer. You can check that out above. For the full rundown of the July update, you can head to the game’s blog page at that link.