May's big Rust update adds new, rare workbench upgrades, if you can find them

The May Rust update is here, delivering on developer Facepunch's promise of mortars to put rooftop campers in their place. There's far more on offer here, with nine rare workbench upgrades headlining the new Rust patch notes. Steam's most beloved survival game also now boasts a refreshed vending machine UI to make trades smoother, along with improvements to the likes of tin can alarms and grenades. To round things out, Facepunch Studios has also launched a new Discord shop, and it's running a sale to mark the occasion.

The Rust 'Upgrade Hard, Raid Harder' update introduces a new upgrade system to workbenches, with nine initial possible effects to get your hands on. These "are not craftable and will not be commonly found," so you'll have to work hard to get your hands on them. You can add them directly from the workbench inventory, with visual changes reflecting which ones you've installed. They're not mutually exclusive, so it's possible to end up with a complete collection if you're hard-working (and lucky) enough.

Mortars will no doubt prove a big talking point in the weeks and months to come. They work a lot like cannons, but are used on flat land. There's no visual guide, so you'll have to learn how to judge the required distance and angle using binoculars to assist. There are two shell types: one suited to players and the other for structures. Before you worry too much about being incessantly shelled, Facepunch has incorporated shot recoil and a "small inaccuracy" element that reduces the potential for repeated attacks to land in the same place.

To pair with their introduction, binoculars have had an overhaul, with a new model and animations. Simply hold them up and click to cycle through the three levels of zoom, with a clear range finder displayed in the corner. Tin Can Alarms can now be loaded with a wide range of items that will be set off when triggered. Offer a warning with a flash or smoke grenade, or opt for more deadly deterrence with the likes of a molotov or bee grenade. There's also a visual and animation refresh for the Salvaged Cleaver.

Vending machine menus have been entirely redesigned. On the new-look admin page, you'll now be able to quickly set up vending orders through the built-in inventory, reorder your listings without needing to delete and remake them, and set up individual skin sales. The purchase page has also been given a fresh coat of paint. Lost your ship? The Floating City boat vendor has started offering modular parts to help you get back out on the ocean.

Speaking of the Deep Sea, Facepunch has decided that "loot found in that side of the map was a little too generous compared to other monuments and areas in the game," so it's been reduced somewhat. The good news here is that it means fewer guns on Scientist boats. Drag has also been "greatly increased" for boats with a flat bow, forcing you to think a little more carefully about your builds if you want them to move at any speed.

Across the other smaller updates, third-person grenade-throwing animations have been made more consistent, monuments with multiple no-build zones will now correctly display them all, and the computer station requires power to use. Facepunch has also solved a longstanding issue where using the last item in a stack would stop its animation early, which was impacting the likes of bandages, medical syringes, and all grenade types.

The May Rust update 'Upgrade Hard, Raid Harder' is live now. You can read through the full patch notes courtesy of Facepunch Studios for a complete rundown of all the bug fixes and minor tweaks. There are also a range of new achievements to collect, mostly tied to the Naval update and Deep Sea zone, and if you're happy to let it estimate your location, the server browser can now more reliably pick out country-mapped options to optimize your ping.

Alongside this, Facepunch is also announcing the launch of its Discord shop, allowing you to browse and purchase DLC directly from the social platform. To celebrate its arrival, all Steam Item Store DLC released prior to 2026 will be 20% off through the Rust shop on Discord between Thursday May 7 and Thursday May 21. "We're excited to offer this new level of convenience alongside a massive catalog discount to kick things off," COO Alistair McFarlane remarks.

Finally, Facepunch notes that it's continuing to make optimizations on the back end, and is currently in the process of upgrading to Unity 6. This will mean an end to Windows 8 support, although the team notes that "none of our players" are using it. However, for server hosts, it will also stop Windows Server 2016 from working, making this "the first and final notice that you need to upgrade to at least Windows Server 2019 by the end of the month."