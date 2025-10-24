One of the most beloved Warhammer factions just arrived in Steam's biggest survival game, but they forgot their shovels

Any Warhammer fan worth their salt will agree that the best weapon in the 41st millennium is the trusty shovel. You can dig trenches with them, bash an Ork over the head with them, or die in the Emperor's name while holding them. Wait, what's that? The shovels aren't coming? Well, that instantly puts a dampener on Rust's Warhammer 40,000 crossover, which sees the Death Korps of Krieg make their way into the desolate landscapes of your local server. This crossover is still a meeting of two giants in their respective industries, but I'll petition an additional shovel DLC until my dying breath.

For those unaware, Rust sits pretty high on our list of the best survival games ever made. From its in-depth crafting, to its deep social dynamics, it's a brutal, unrelenting, borderline cruel multiplayer experience. Practically impenetrable to newcomers, it's a game that only opens itself up to you if you put in the time and effort to learn. But when's that ever stopped the indomitable Kriegsmen?

Rust's Warhammer 40,000 Pack includes a bunch of cosmetic options that allows you the chance to cosplay as a member of the Astra Militarum's WW1-inspired regiment. The most important is the hazmat suit reskin, which gives you the gas mask and trenchcoat synonymous with Krieg. The large backpack also has a reskin, as does the chainsaw, which becomes an iconic chainsword. Finally, there's a Krieg-themed shotgun and two thematic storage barrels. You can apply all of these skins at repair benches, or craft them afresh, provided you have the DLC installed.

While this all sounds great, there's one notable absence. The shovels. I understand why Rust has not implemented a functional shovel up until this point (server landscapes would be decimated by holes within days), but we could have had a weapon skin, surely? Or perhaps an attachment on the backpack, instead of the tin mug?

Shovel or not, the Krieg skins in Rust is still an impressive collaboration. On one hand, we have the most popular survival game on Steam. On the other, a behemoth of the tabletop industry. If, somehow, you haven't checked out Rust yet, then this is the time to do it. With a more-than-healthy playerbase, some fantastically grimdark skins now available, and 40% off until Thursday, November 6, what are you waiting for?

The Rust Warhammer 40k is available on Steam now. You can buy it here, and the base game here.

If you're a Rust player eager to learn more about the Krieg, check out our list of the best Warhammer 40k games for some context. If you want to maximize your enjoyment of the survival game, check out all the Rust console commands, too.

Are you still playing Rust, or will you return thanks to the Warhammer DLC? Let us know in our community Discord server, where staff and readers discuss the best uses for their shovels.