Safe in Our World launches 1st Anniversary Bundle with RiME, GRIS, and more

Mental health charity Safe in our World has turned a whole one-year-old and, to celebrate, it’s launching a Fanatical bundle featuring games that each “share a unique and relatable message about mental health”. Called the Safe in Our World First Anniversary Bundle, the pack includes seven goodies across different game genres, and proceeds will go towards “tailored, games-focused mental health CBT courses” the charity’s creating.

First up, the bundle – which is available to grab as of right now for the low price of just £4.65 / $4.99 – includes a gorgeous title from the adventure games genre – Tequila Works’ title RiME. Launched in 2017, the game sees you team up with a helpful fox to explore a mysterious and painterly island, solve a bunch of puzzles, and “unlock its closely-guarded secrets”. Given the game currently costs £29.99 / $29.99 on Steam and the Epic Games Store, its inclusion in the bundle is a great deal.

Elsewhere in SiOW’s bundle is GRIS, Nomada Studio and Devolver Digital’s 2018 platform-adventure game about “a hopeful young girl lost in her own world, dealing with a painful experience in her life”, as its Steam page describes.

The game blends a delicate artstyle with “light puzzles, platforming sequences, and optional skill-based challenges will reveal themselves as more of Gris’s world becomes accessible”.

Additionally, the pack features Emily Mitchell’s BAFTA Young Game Designers Award-winning Fractured Minds, which is about exploring, understanding, and gaining awareness of mental illness. Made up of six chapters, the title uses atmospheric environments to take a journey through the human psyche, and explore different aspects and challenges relating to mental health.

LKA’s The Town of Light, a historical psychological adventure game, Dear Esther: Landmark Edition, a narrative-driven game with randomly-generated experiences based on a desolate island in the outer Hebrides, and Meadow, a beautiful sandbox game that lets you become an animal and roam freely about its environment, are also included, along with 2019 rhythm game AVICII Invector. Phew!

Following our 1st anniversary, we’re proud to announce some of our key achievements from our first year. From launching our #LevelUpMentalHealth campaign to 1m Fractured Mind downloads. pic.twitter.com/Ji0uyMdDZi — Safe In Our World™ (@SafeInOurWorld) October 22, 2020

Purchasing the bundle will help support Safe in Our World’s CBT courses, “which will provide much-needed mental health support at no cost to games industry professionals and gamers alike,” the organisation says in a press release. You can pick the bundle up on Fanatical right here if you’re keen to scoop up some great games for a great cause. You might need to be quick, though – they’re limited to 10,000. Head to Safe in Our World’s site here to find out more about what the charity’s achieved in its first ever year, and what’s on the horizon, too.