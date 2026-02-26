Sailor Piece codes February 2026

The Sailor Piece is real! Well, that's as close as you can get to saying the real thing on Roblox without legal getting involved. Shadowrise Devs' massive RPG can be quite the slog, with thousands of levels to grind and plenty of islands to explore. The good news is that there are plenty of Sailor Piece codes out there that will give you a helping hand.

These codes provide all the resources you'll need to collect the best races, and make your character look as cool as possible. Cash, gems, rerolls. You want it, there's a Sailor Piece code for it. Just make sure you meet the level requirement to redeem them, and you're good to go. If you don't know how to claim them, don't worry! We've got you covered further down this guide.

Sailor Piece codes

Here are the latest Sailor Piece codes:

25KCCU - Rewards (Level 10,000 required) (NEW)

- Rewards (Level 10,000 required) UPD5 - Rewards (Level 750 required)

- Rewards (Level 750 required) 12.5KFOLLOWTY - Rewards (Level 5,000 required)

- Rewards (Level 5,000 required) 10KFOLLOWTY - Rewards (Level 7,500 required)

- Rewards (Level 7,500 required) 7.5KFOLLOWTY - Rewards (Level 6,500 required)

- Rewards (Level 6,500 required) ROGUE - Rewards (Level 1,000 required)

There are plenty of great Roblox games out there that also regularly give out freebies, so keep your eyes peeled for our Roblox codes guides for your faves.

How do I redeem Sailor Piece codes?

Redeeming Sailor Piece codes is super easy, and unlike a lot of other Roblox experiences doesn't require joining groups or completing tutorials. To claim your rewards:

Launch Sailor Piece in Roblox.

Click the 'Settings' button on the navigation bar.

Scroll all the way down to the 'Codes' section.

Input your code and press 'Redeem.'

How do I get more Sailor Piece codes?

Besides bookmarking this page and checking back regularly, there are a couple other ways to scour for new codes. The first is over on Sailor Piece's Trello page, though this isn't updated regularly. You can also join the Sailor Piece Discord server. We prefer to keep our server lists to a minimum, but to each their own. Finally, there's the Shadowrise Devs community group, which you should at least join for the tutorial island rewards.

Expired codes:

UPD4.5

UPD4

BIGUPDATEFR

VALENTINEEVENT

SORRYFORMOREISSUES

5KFOLLOWAGAINTY

HUGEUPDATESOONFR

TYFOR50KMEMBER

TYFOR15KCCU

TYFOR20KCCU

Those are all the Sailor Piece codes you can redeem right now. Don't forget to bookmark this guide and check back regularly, as there's no set release cadence for codes.