All Saints Row lost wheels locations

Want to find all of the Saints Row lost wheels? These parts unlock some quirky-looking Saints Row cars. Not all of them are the best vehicles in the game, some are frankly an acquired taste, but they’re still worth adding to your collection for their novelty alone.

It can be tempting to find all of these Saints Row lost wheel locations as you progress through the campaign, but we recommend that you save them until you at least unlock one of the few aircraft in the game. Flying is required to reach some of the lost wheels, and it’s a safer way of getting around the Saints Row map without running into trouble.

Where to find the Saints Row lost wheels

There are 30 lost wheels in Saints Row, and you can find all of them in desert regions. Look for the blinking white lights as you drive by or fly through the air. If it’s a lost wheel you haven’t collected yet, its icon will appear on your mini-map.

Here are all of the Saints Row lost wheels locations:

Bony car parts

Unlocks the Heavyweight.

Rojas Desert North – west of the launcher near the western border, on top of the hill close to the train tracks.

– west of the launcher near the western border, on top of the hill close to the train tracks. Rojas Desert North – on an island in the middle of the lake close to the western border.

– on an island in the middle of the lake close to the western border. Rojas Desert South – by the waste treatment plant next to the bridge in the southwest corner of the region, near the big river.

– by the waste treatment plant next to the bridge in the southwest corner of the region, near the big river. Badlands South – south of the Go-Kart car park at the edge of Santo Ileso.

– south of the Go-Kart car park at the edge of Santo Ileso. Badlands North – on the western island in the lake area to the northeast of the region.

Bandaged car parts

Unlocks the Widowmaker.

Rojas Desert North – south of the launcher near the western border, on top of the hill looking over the lake.

– south of the launcher near the western border, on top of the hill looking over the lake. Rojas Desert South – on a ridge just north of the river to the far south of the region. It’s between the bridge and where the river bends.

– on a ridge just north of the river to the far south of the region. It’s between the bridge and where the river bends. Badlands South – on one side of the valley south of the Go-Kart car park near the edge of Santo Ileso.

– on one side of the valley south of the Go-Kart car park near the edge of Santo Ileso. Badlands South – on top of an abandoned school bus near the pond in the valley south of the Go-Kart car park.

– on top of an abandoned school bus near the pond in the valley south of the Go-Kart car park. Badlands North – on the eastern island in the lake area to the northeast of the region.

Naval car parts

Unlocks the Frying Dutchman.

Rojas Desert North – close to the pond where the road loops.

– close to the pond where the road loops. Rojas Desert North – northwest of the looping road, on top of the viewpoint.

– northwest of the looping road, on top of the viewpoint. Rojas Desert North – halfway up a mountain close to the northeast lake with no bridge across it. Requires a flying vehicle to reach it.

– halfway up a mountain close to the northeast lake with no bridge across it. Requires a flying vehicle to reach it. Rojas Desert North – in the car park close to the northeast lake with no bridge across it.

– in the car park close to the northeast lake with no bridge across it. Rojas Desert North – on the shore south of the northeast lake with no bridge across it.

Dustlander car parts

Unlocks the Ant (Alien variant).

Rojas Desert South – on top of a mountain close to the region’s northern border. Requires a flying vehicle to reach it.

– on top of a mountain close to the region’s northern border. Requires a flying vehicle to reach it. Rojas Desert South – on top of a mountain close to a lake south of the northern border. Requires a flying vehicle to reach it.

– on top of a mountain close to a lake south of the northern border. Requires a flying vehicle to reach it. Rojas Desert South – halfway up a mountain south of the lakes near the northern border.

– halfway up a mountain south of the lakes near the northern border. Rojas Desert South – on the shore of the smaller lake near the southern road.

– on the shore of the smaller lake near the southern road. Rojas Desert South – on top of a crane east of the smaller lake near the southern road. Climb on top of the warehouse and leap across the gap to reach it.

Tin Foil car parts

Unlocks the Potato.

Badlands South – on top of a rock next to the main road to the southwest of the region.

– on top of a rock next to the main road to the southwest of the region. Badlands South – next to an abandoned boat stuck on a rock, near the dirt track southwest of the region.

– next to an abandoned boat stuck on a rock, near the dirt track southwest of the region. Badlands South – in the middle of the mountainous area surrounded by a dirt track to the west of this region.

– in the middle of the mountainous area surrounded by a dirt track to the west of this region. Badlands South – on a hill overlooking the picnic area close to the dirt crossroads on the western side of the region.

– on a hill overlooking the picnic area close to the dirt crossroads on the western side of the region. Badlands South – next to the pylon on top of the hill close to the northwest of the region.

Rocket car parts

Unlocks the Vindicator

Badlands North – near a trailer close to the southern border of this region.

– near a trailer close to the southern border of this region. Badlands North – on top of the hill close to the region’s southern border and near Santo Ileso.

– on top of the hill close to the region’s southern border and near Santo Ileso. Badlands North – next to the main road in the middle of the region, near the train tracks.

– next to the main road in the middle of the region, near the train tracks. Badlands North – on top of a hill in the northwest of the region, close to the dirt tracks.

– on top of a hill in the northwest of the region, close to the dirt tracks. Badlands North – next to the train tracks in the region’s northern area, just before the bridge.

The lost wheels are not the only Saints Row collectibles you can find throughout Santo Ileso, as there are structures out there you can get copies of for your headquarters simply by taking a photo of them. We also have a Saints Row missions list if you’re wondering how far you have to progress to get some decent air vehicles, while our ultimate Saints Row guide has helpful tips if you’re still hunting for collectibles.